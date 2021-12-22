Seahawks activate one player from COVID-19 list, place another one on

One step forward, one step back seems to be about the best Seahawks fans can hope for in 2021. The team came into this week with 10 players on its reserve/COVID-19 list, seven on the active roster and three more on the practice squad.

Seattle just announced that running back Alex Collins has been activated from the list. However, tight end Will Dissly has been placed on it.

Collins leads the team with 411 rushing yards this season – he was thrust into a more prominent role thanks to injuries for Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny. He has been playing hurt ever since the Week 6 loss to the Steelers.

As for Dissly, it’s been a relatively quiet year as he’s been supplanted on the depth chart by Gerald Everett. In 11 games he’s been targeted 25 times. Dissly has caught 20 of them, totaling 233 yards and one touchdown. He’s earned an average 62.6 grade from Pro Football Focus.

