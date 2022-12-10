Seahawks activate LB Jon Rhattigan from PUP, elevate 2 from practice squad

The Seattle Seahawks announced a trio of roster moves ahead of the Week 14 matchup against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Activated from PUP List: LB Jon Rhattigan

Seattle Seahawks’ Jon Rhattigan carries the 12th Flag as he runs onto the field before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

As expected, linebacker Jon Rhattigan has been activated from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List to the active 53-man roster. The linebacker originally signed with the Seahawks last year as an undrafted free agent out of Army. He played in 14 games for Seattle in 2021 before suffering a season-ending ACL tear. His activation will provide depth at linebacker and additional assistance on special teams.

Elevated from practice squad: RB Godwin Igwebuike

Detroit Lions wide receiver Godwin Igwebuike (35) practices during mini camp at the practice facility in Allen Park on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

The Seahawks have two running backs listed as questionable to play on Sunday due to injuries, so Igwebuike’s elevation makes perfect sense from a depth perspective. With Kenneth Walker III and DeeJay Dallas both still battling ankle injuries, Igwebuike has a chance to make his debut in Seattle.

Elevated from practice squad: WR Laquon Treadwell

Nov 10, 2022; Munich, Germany; Seattle Seahawks receiver Laquon Treadwell (82) during practice at FC Bayern Munich at Sabener Strabe. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle has also elevated wide receiver Laquon Treadwell from the practice squad. Since Treadwell was promoted the last two weeks as well, Sunday will mark his final game this year unless he is activated onto the 53-man roster.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire