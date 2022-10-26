Defensive end L.J. Collier is back on the Seahawks active roster.

The Seahawks announced that they have activated Collier from injured reserve. He injured his elbow during the summer and he was placed on the list ahead of the first game of the regular season.

Collier has appeared in 37 games for the Seahawks since being picked in the first round of the 2019 draft. Collier has 33 tackles, three sacks, five tackles for loss, 12 quarterback hits, and three passes defensed over the last three seasons.

The Seahawks also announced that they have designated cornerback Tre Brown and running back Travis Homer for return. Brown is on the physically unable to perform list with a knee injury and Homer has missed the last four games while on injured reserve with a rib injury.

Seahawks activate L.J. Collier, designate Tre Brown and Travis Homer for return originally appeared on Pro Football Talk