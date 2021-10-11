The Seahawks won’t have quarterback Russell Wilson when they take on the Steelers but they will have one of their offensive weapons back.

According to multiple reports, Seattle has activated tight end Gerald Everett off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Everett has missed the last two games, though head coach Pete Carroll indicated last Friday that the tight end would be back for Week Six.

A free-agent signee in the spring, Everett has caught eight passes for 77 yards with a touchdown in 2021. He started each of Seattle’s first three games.

Everett is in his fifth season after the Rams drafted him in the second round in 2017. In 64 career games, he has 135 receptions for 1,466 yards with nine touchdowns.

Seahawks activate Gerald Everett off COVID-19 list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk