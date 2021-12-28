The Seahawks have a couple of offensive players back from the COVID-19 reserve list.

The team announced that tight end Will Dissly and right tackle Brandon Shell have been activated on Tuesday. The team now has four active roster players on the reserve list with cornerback D.J. Reed and defensive lineman Bryan Mone also set to come off the list this week.

Cornerback Bless Austin and defensive end L.J. Collier are the other two players currently unavailable due to COVID protocols.

Dissly has 20 catches for 223 yards and a touchdown in 14 appearances this season. Shell has started all 10 games he’s played and missed one with a shoulder injury before spending the last two games on the reserve list.

Seahawks activate Will Dissly, Brandon Shell originally appeared on Pro Football Talk