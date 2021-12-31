Seahawks activate defensive end L.J. Collier from reserve/COVID-19 list

The Seattle Seahawks have activated defensive end L.J. Collier from the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of the Week 17 game against the Detroit Lions.

Collier didn’t spend much time out of the action as he had just been placed on the list on Monday.

Now that Collier has returned to the active roster, the Seahawks have just two players remaining on the reserve/COVID-19 list – cornerback Bless Austin and guard Damien Lewis.

Seattle hosts Detroit Sunday at Lumen Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:25 p.m. PT.

Related