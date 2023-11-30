Seahawks activate Abraham Lucas, put Phil Haynes on IR

The Seahawks are set to have tackle Abraham Lucas in the lineup for the first time since the opening week of the regular season.

Lucas hurt his knee in the team's first game and was placed on injured reserve a short time later. Lucas returned to practice a couple of weeks ago and the Seahawks activated him from the list ahead of Thursday night's game against the Cowboys.

The Seahawks had Lucas at right tackle before his injury. Jason Peters and Stone Forsythe split time at the position last week.

Peters could now factor into the mix at right guard. Phil Haynes has been starting at that spot, but he went on injured reserve Thursday with the toe injury that led to him being ruled out for this week.

The Seahawks wrapped up their pre-game moves by elevating wide receiver Cody Thompson from the practice squad.