Seahawks activate 4 players from practice squad, add 1 to COVID-19 list

The Seahawks were unable to activate any of the players currently on their reserve/COVID-19 list for their postponed Week 15 matchup with the Rams.

With so many players out, Seattle had to look to its practice squad for extra depth ahead of tonight’s game. The team just announced that four players have been activated as COVID replacements and another player has been added to that list.

Activated from practice squad: DT Myles Adams

One of the nine players who are out for the Seahawks due to COVID is defensive tackle Bryan Mone, who’s played relatively well in a backup role behind highly underrated starters Al Woods and Poona Ford. Myles Adams will offer some extra interior depth off the bench.

Activated from practice squad: RB Josh Johnson

Seattle is also thin at running back with Alex Collins and Travis Homer both on the COVID list and veteran Adrian Peterson still dealing with a back injury. Josh Johnson has also been called up to serve behind Rashaad Penny and DeeJay Dallas in the backfield.

Activated from practice squad: S Josh Jones

The most-recent addition to the Seahawks’ practice squad is also being activated. Josh Jones was signed after Gavin Heslop went down with a broken leg against the Texans. Heslop had been elevated following a season-ending shoulder injury for Jamal Adams.

Activated from practice squad: WR Cody Thompson

The biggest name on the reserve list is Tyler Lockett, the team’s leading receiver this season. With D.K Metcalf set to square off against Jalen Ramsey, Seattle will need other wideouts to step up, including rookie Dee Eskridge, Freddie Swain and Penny Hart. Cody Thompson adds another body for special teams help.

Placed on reserve/COVID-19 list: TE Ryan Izzo

The Seahawks also added another name to their reserve/COVID-19 list: practice squad tight end Ryan Izzo makes it an even 10. Izzo has not been activated for any games yet this season.

