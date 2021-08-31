Seahawks acquiring Jaguars CB Sidney Jones in a trade

For the second time in a week, the Seattle Seahawks have added another cornerback in a trade. First, they sent a conditional seventh-round draft pick to the Houston Texans in exchange for John Reid. Now, they’re hitting up another AFC South team for corner talent.

According to a report by Adam Schefter at ESPN, the Jacksonville Jaguars are sending cornerback Sidney Jones to Seattle in a trade.

Trade: Jaguars sending CB Sidney Jones to Seattle, per source. Jones returns to area where he shined in college. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2021

Terms of the deal have not been reported as of yet.

Jones (Six-foot, 181 pounds) played his college ball at Washington, where he was a star. The Philadelphia Eagles selected him in the seond round of the 2017 NFL draft. He spent three seasons in Philadelphia but only started eight games before he was cut last September. Jacksonville signed him a week later and he wound up playing nine games for the Jaguars.

In 31 games, Jones has totaled four interceptions, 19 pass breakups and 76 combined tackles.

