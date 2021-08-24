Seahawks to acquire John Reid from Texans

It looks like Seattle will have to make another move to make room for tight end Luke Willson.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, the Seahawks are acquiring cornerback John Reid from the Texans for a conditional seventh-round pick in 2023.

Houston made Reid a fourth-round pick in 2020 and the corner appeared in 13 games last year with one start. He played 22 percent of the Texans’ special teams snaps and 13 percent of their defensive snaps.

Seattle had just released cornerback Pierre Desir, ostensibly to sign Willson. Desir had signed with the Seahawks in April.

Seattle’s cornerbacks group also includes D.J. Reed, Ahkello Witherspoon, Tre Flowers, Tre Brown, Damarious Randall, Will Sunderland, and Gavin Heslop.

