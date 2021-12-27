Seahawks: 8 takeaways from a stunning snowy loss to the Bears

The Seattle Seahawks had been taking care of business against the truly-bad NFL teams they’ve faced. That trend came to an end today at home, where Seattle lost its 10th game of the season to the Chicago Bears, 25-24.

Here are eight takeaways from a stunning winter wonderland of a loss.

Snow game!

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks got to play just the third snow game at home in franchise history. The most recent had been in 2008 against Brett Favre and the Jets. The field was covered with a thin layer of snow and the temperature hovered around 25 degrees, making for a unique setting. As one might expect, the elements had a significant impact on the matchup.

Rashaad Penny was on point again

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Seattle’s much-maligned running back Rashaad Penny has been an effective weapon three weeks in a row now. After blowing up in Houston and having an efficient outing against the Rams, Penny followed up by posting another solid line against the Bears. He totaled 135 rushing yards on 17 carries and scored one touchdown.

D.K. Metcalf made an appearance

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

It had been a long time since Seahawks fans got to see D.K. Metcalf in the end zone – seven games, to be exact. No. 14 finally managed to get there against the Bears, though. He caught a beauty of a rainbow ball from Wilson for a 41-yard touchdown in the first quarter, but then he was relatively quiet the rest of the game and only caught one other pass.

Russell Wilson played well

Jas Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Wilson was lucky to avoid two picks by Bears safety Deon Bush. However, overall he played far better than he did on Tuesday in Inglewood. Wilson showcased his trademark elusiveness a lot, evading Chicago’s rushers and finding his receivers on the run. He posted a respectable line of 16/27 for 181 yards, two scores and a 104.1 passer rating.

Seattle's pass rush continues trending up

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Another encouraging sign was the performance of the pass rush, which looked potent for the second straight week. Seattle’s defensive line got consistent pressure on Nick Foles and posted nine quarterback hits and four sacks.

Jordyn Brooks and Sidney Jones balled out

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

The back end of Seattle’s defense got great performances today from a pair of players who had a rough start to the 2021 season but have stepped up a lot since. Cornerback Sidney Jones proved stingy in coverage and tackled very well. Meanwhile, Jordyn Brooks is now excelling both at stuffing screens and dropping back into coverage. At times he looked like the best defensive playmaker on the field.

Another Jason Myers missed FG looms large

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Another missed kick by Jason Myers looms large over this loss. If he’d connected on the 39-yard attempt this game would have likely ended with a different result. Myers is now just 13/18 for the year and in danger of losing his job in the offseason.

Jimmy Graham's revenge

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Germain Ifedi and Bruce Irvin didn’t have much of an impact on this game, but the third former Seahawk on the other side certainly did. Chicago tight end Jimmy Graham nabbed the clutch touchdown catch in the fourth quarter prior to the go-ahead two-point conversion for the Bears.

