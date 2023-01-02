Seahawks: 8 takeaways from a reassuring win over the Jets

The Seahawks got their groove back today against the Jets, taking the initiative from the opening snap and never letting up. They scored their first points just 95 seconds in and the Jets never came close to a comeback. Seattle went on to win, 23-6.

Here are eight takeaways from the victory.

The year of Ken Walker begins

As the new year begins we are reminded that this is a new era of Seahawks football. Seattle fans can rest easy knowing the future looks bright thanks to their 2022 rookie class. Today’s standout was running back Ken Walker, who broke off a 60-yard run on the first snap and continued to post a strong success rate the rest of the game. He finished with 133 yards on 23 carries (5.8 yards per attempt).

Geno Smith was sharp

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle’s offense was pretty run-heavy in this one. Walker and DeeJay Dallas did well on the ground, while Geno Smith was sharp from the pocket while not having to do too much. He avoided the turnover-worthy plays that have plagued him lately and posted a strong line: 18/29 for 183 yards, two touchdowns and a 103.1 passer rating. Smith was sacked four times.

Backup tight ends contributing

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

With starting tight end Will Dissly now on injured reserve the team needed their other ones to step up. All three backup tight ends did just that, each of them coming up with big catches against the Jets. Together, Noah Fant, Tyler Mabry and Colby Parkinson combined for eight receptions, 83 yards and two touchdowns.

DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett kept quiet

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

It’s a good thing Seattle’s tight ends stepped up, because they didn’t get much from their two star wide receivers. DK Metcalf was mostly swallowed up by Sauce Gardner and only caught one of five targets. Meanwhile, Tyler Lockett was slowed by a leg injury and managed just 15 yards on two catches.

There are still issues defending the run

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Seattle’s defense is trending up, as we saw in the second half of losses to the Chiefs and the 49ers. They took another step in the right direction today, limiting the Jets to just six points and 279 total yards. However, they are still having some issues stopping the run. Ty Johnson (22 yards) and Zonovan Knight (19 yards) both had explosive runs in the first half.

Darrell Taylor is coming alive

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Seahawks pass rush has mostly been a one-man show this season, with Uchenna Nwosu accounting for a large portion of the sacks, hits and pressures the defense produces. Darrell Taylor is starting to seriously heat up, though. He posted 2.5 sacks today. That means he’s up to 5.5 in his last five games and 8.5 sacks for the season.

Seahawks' playoff hopes still alive

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks don’t control their own destiny, but at least their playoff hopes are still alive. With the win today they’re still in contention for the NFC’s final wild card spot. To get in they’ll need to beat the Rams next week and get a bit of help from the Packers, who have to lose to the Lions in their finale.

Jordyn Brooks is probably done for the year

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

His team is still alive, but the season is most likely over for linebacker Jordyn Brooks. He suffered a significant knee injury in the second quarter, was carted off and quickly ruled out for the rest of the game. Tanner Muse took Brooks’ place on the field and Cody Barton took over the green dot duties.

