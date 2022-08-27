Seahawks: 8 takeaways from their preseason finale loss to Cowboys

The 2022 preseason is mercifully over for the Seahawks, who lost all three of their games, ending with a 27-26 loss to the Cowboys tonight.

Here are a few takeaways from tonight’s loss in Dallas.

Drew Lock giveth

This was Drew Lock’s last best chance to pass Geno Smith in Seattle’s starting quarterbck competition. Lock did show some of the good in his game, including a gorgeous 35-yard dime of a touchdown to Penny Hart and a couple more sharp passes in the end zone that got broken up. Lock also displayed his mobility and willingness to test the defense vertically.

Drew Lock taketh away

Lock also showed there’s a reason why he never caught on in Denver. Avoiding turnovers is critical for any QB and Lock just doesn’t have it in this part of the game. His first interception was partially on Dee Eskridge for not being more aggressive but was still a late throw. His second was completely inexcusable for a player that’s in his fourth year in the league. Lock’s third pick wasn’t his fault as it bounced off the receiver’s hands, but it’s clear who the better option at QB is. Lock finished 13/24 for 171 yards, one TD and three interceptions.

The dropsies continue

Geno Smith only played one series at quarterback tonight, and we saw several familiar themes show up again. Smith was under control, accurate and conservative as usual. His receivers simply couldn’t catch anything thrown their way, though. On Smith’s one drive Dareke Yong droppd two passes and Will Dissly added another. Later, Freddie Swain and Aaron Fuller chipped in with drops of their own. Cade Johnson whiffed another in the end zone that was waived off due to a flag. One game is no big deal, but this was the third-straight week that drops have been an issue for this offense.

Dee Eskridge lives

Since the Seahawks drafted him in the second round in 2021, wide receiver Dee Eskridge has rarely seen the field. He missed much of his first offseason with a foot injury, then suffered a serious concussion Week 1 against the Colts, puting him on the sidelines for months. Eskridge also missed the first two preseason games this year with a hamstring issue but finally got onto the field tonight. He earned points on an 18-yard punt return early on, but needs to show more on offense if he’s going to earn real playing time.

DeeJay Dallas dominated

Consistency has been hard to come by for the Seahawks this month. One exception to the rule has been the rushing attack, led by running back DeeJay Dallas. He was one of only a handful of players who did well in all three preseason games. Dallas continued his hot streak tonight, posting 75 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.

Myles Adams deserves a roster spot

Prior to tonight’s game, defensive tackle Myles Adams had quiely been performing very well this preseason. This evening Adams made it impossible to overlook his impact on the game. From getting consistent pressure on the backfield (two QB hits) to making tackles for a loss, Adams was the most disruptive defender on the field for the Seahawks. He has absolutely earned a spot on the initial 53-man roster.

Mike Jackson, lockdown corner

Another Seattle defender that’s flown under the radar in August is backup cornerback Mike Jackson. Like Adams, he also balled out tonight in a way that was hard to ignore. Jackson played tight coverage during his time on the field, broke up several passes and was a willing tackler. He won’t start, but Jackson should have a place in the cornerback rotation.

Jason Myers getting into rhythm

One of the biggest causes for concern heading into this season is the kicker situation. Last year Jason Myers struggled, raising doubts about his prospects in 2022. At least for this game Myers appeared to be settling into a rhythm. He connected on all six of his kicks, including a 53-yard field goal.

