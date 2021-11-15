Seahawks: 8 takeaways from a frustrating loss to the Packers

The Seattle Seahawks had an extra week to rest and prepare for the Green Bay Packers, but it wasn’t enough. The deck was stacked against them from the start, including a quarterback who wasn’t 100% physically, an officiating crew that seemed determined to screw them over at times and the NFL’s most-brutal home field advantage to overcome. In the end, it was all a bit too much. Despite a valiant effort by the defense, Seattle lost at Lambeau Field by a score of 17-0.

Here are eight takeaways from what was easily the most frustrating loss of this season for the Seahawks.

Russell Wilson was rusty

Whether it was his injured finger hindering him or being off the field for a month, Russell Wilson was clearly not himself in this game. Seattle played exclusively in the shotgun on offense and Wilson’s passes were either wobbly or uncharacteristically off the mark. Green Bay’s defense deserves some of the credit. However, this was the worst we’ve seen Wilson play in a long time. He finished the game 20/40 for just 161 yards, no touchdowns, two interceptions and a 39.7 passer rating.

The offensive line did not help

Part of the problem for Wilson was poor pass protection from his offensive line, particularly the left side. Damien Lewis continues to struggle no matter who he’s blocking and time seems to finally be catching up with 36-year old left tackle Duane Brown, who allowed his seventh sack of the season. The Packers got to Wilson for three sacks and five quarterback hits. If not for his mobility, those numbers would have been a lot higher.

Alex Collins had a strong game

One bright spot for Seattle’s offense was the performance of running back Alex Collins, who put in a strong game. Collins managed an efficient 41 yards on 10 carries. It doesn’t make any sense that Collins didn’t get more touches, especially considering how awful Wilson was throwing. Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron should take the blame, here.

Aaron Rodgers was off

Wilson wasn’t the only quarterback who was off his A-game. In his return after a 10-day stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Aaron Rodgers looked nothing like the reigning league MVP we’ve come to expect. Rodgers went 23/37 for 292 yards but had no touchdowns and he threw an interception in the endzone on a terrible decision.

Seattle's defense is hitting its stride

The Seahawks defense had a lot to do with Rodgers’ issues. While they didn’t get a ton of pressure on No. 12, the coverage on the back end was beautiful. Safeties Quandre Diggs, Jamal Adams and Ryan Neal all made key stops. So did linebacker Jordyn Brooks. The wheels finally came off in the fourth quarter, but this defensive unit is officially back.

Screens are still a huge problem

While they did a great job of shutting down practically everything else, the Seahawks had trouble containing Green Bay’s running back screen game – a recurring theme for their defense this year. Together, Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon totaled 123 yards on six catches.

Michael Dickson is a baller

It’s generally not a good thing when the punter is one of your top players. It doesn’t hurt, though. Michael Dickson has had an excellent season to date and continued his good work, today. Dickson averaged 45.7 yards per punt and consistently gave Green Bay bad starting field position, pinning them inside the 20-yard line four times.

The officiating was horrendous

Generally we avoid commenting on the officiating since there are so many factors involved in a team winning or losing any game. This time there were a lot of bad calls and non-calls by Brad Allen’s crew, though and they all seemed to to against Seattle.

In the first quarter, they changed a spot that cost the Seahawks a first down without any review or challenge. Then, they ignored an obvious blindside block on Ryan Neal. Next, they missed a recovered fumble by Darrell Taylor and then called a phantom hold on Damien Lewis, all before halftime. Things didn’t improve after the break and Pete Carroll spent a lot of time talking to the refs. This was the most one-sided, poorly-officiated game Seattle’s been involved in for several years.

