Seahawks: 8 notes from Pete Carroll’s end-of-season press conference

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll spoke with reporters on Monday afternoon in his final post-game press conference of the 2021 season.

Here are eight notes from that conversation from the media.

Jamal Adams, Chris Carson will be back for training camp

Pete Carroll says Seahawks believe safety Jamal Adams (shoulder) and running back Chris Carson (neck) will be back for the start of Seahawks training camp next July. — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) January 11, 2022

Dee Eskridge, Darrell Taylor have bright futures

"He's going to be a very impactful player. I have no hesitation saying that." Pete Carroll expects a huge jump from Dee Eskridge in his second season. Also referenced similar jump expected for Darrell Taylor in 2022. — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) January 11, 2022

Carroll won't address staff changes

Carroll says he won't address the possibility of any assistant coaching staff changes. Says coaches end-of-season meetings ongoing through the week. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 11, 2022

Seahawks want Quandre Diggs back

Pete Carroll on Quandre Diggs: "He's an awesome part of our team, and we'd love to have him with us. This injury is not one that's going to keep him from playing." — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) January 11, 2022

Pass rush can improve

Asked where he wants the Seahawks to improve this offseason, Pete Carroll cites the pass-rush. Said it was evident what a difference it could make yesterday but wasn't consistent enough all year. He mentioned earlier how that was part of why they didn't create enough turnovers. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) January 11, 2022

'Nucleus of a championship team'

Story continues

Pete Carroll said he told Seahawks in team meeting today, like he did at the start of Kam Chancellor's, Richard Sherman's careers: "In this room right now is the nucleus of a championship team." — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) January 11, 2022

No comment on Geno Smith arrest

Pete Carroll said Geno Smith was with them for meetings today after his arrest and release this morning. Said they have to let his people handle things and didn't have anything else to add at the moment. — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) January 11, 2022

GM John Schneider's job is safe

On Sunday, Pete Carroll when speaking about his job security said "I'm in great shape." Just now, Pete says that's true of GM John Schneider and his job as well. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) January 11, 2022

[listicle id=81219]

1

1

1

1