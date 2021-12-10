Seahawks: 8 bad draft picks that have contributed to their 2021 collapse

The Seahawks head into Week 14 of the 2021 season in unfamiliar territory. At 4-8, their chances of making the playoffs are miniscule. Team owner Jody Allen is reportedly “not happy” with the team’s results, bringing on questions about potential major changes this coming offseason. In order to turn this ship around, Seattle’s decision-makers have to identify how they got here in the first place.

A lot of factors went into this seemingly-sudden decline, including significant injuries to key pieces like Russell Wilson and Chris Carson. More than anything else it’s declining returns in the NFL draft that have harmed this franchise, though. The 2015 class netted the team two legitimate stars in Frank Clark and Tyler Lockett. However, since then there’s been a dramatic dropoff. Let’s focus on eight poor picks this team has made in the last several drafts that contributed to this collapse.

2016: OL Germain Ifedi - first round, No. 31 overall

Poor offensive line management has been this team’s Achilles’ heel during the Pete Carroll/John Schneider era. Ifedi is just one of the countless misfires they’ve gone through in the trenches. Even though he struggled lining up at right guard as well as right tackle, Ifedi started 60 games with the Seahawks before moving on to the Chicago Bears.

2016: RB C.J. Prosise - third round, No. 90 overall

Seattle has also made a bad habit of using far too much draft capital on running backs – and the painful irony is their best pick (Chris Carson) was a seventh-rounder. Prosise was essentially the second coming of Christine Michael – a promising athlete who turned out to be a total dud in the NFL. He averaged 3.8 yards per rush and scored twice for the Seahawks over four years. Prosise is now a free agent.

2016: G Rees Odhiambo - third round, No. 97 overall

Carroll and Schneider made an earnest effort to address their declining offensive line with this draft class. It didn’t work out well, though. Odhiambo was an even bigger bust than Ifedi. He started just seven games in two years with Seattle and hasn’t played in a game since the 2018 season.

2017: C Ethan Pocic - second round, No. 58 overall

Over the years, the Seahawks have tried several solutions to fill the hole at center since trading Max Unger to the Saints and all of them have failed. Pocic has mostly been a backup in Seattle and only recently began starting at center thanks to Kyle Fuller’s failures. He’s had major issues in pass protection all along and currently has a 36.4 pass blocking grade from Pro Football Focus for the season.

2017: S Lano Hill - third round, No. 95 overall

Before they traded for Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams, the Seahawks tried to fill their holes at safety via the draft. Lano Hill is one of several of their failures, here. Hill never managed to find his place in the rotation and only started six games in four seasons due to injuries. He’s not on a roster right now.

2018: RB Rashaad Penny - first round, No. 27 overall

This pick was another fruitless effort to fill the Marshawn Lynch-shaped hole in the Seahawks’ backfield and the one that made the least sense. Chris Carson was already on the team and Seattle had several other more important positions to address. Instead, they picked Penny, who only recently earned his first start in the NFL. The Seahawks have declined his fifth-year option and it’s unlikely he’ll return in 2021.

2018: CB Tre Flowers - fifth round, No. 146 overall

Most fifth-round picks don’t go on to have a career like Richard Sherman’s, and that’s no knock on Flowers. The Seahawks should have recognized that he was only backup material at best much ealier than they did. However, the team started Flowers 40 times before finally cutting ties early this season.

2019: DL L.J. Collier - first round, No. 29 overall

It’s still too early to judge the Seahawks’ 2020 or 2021 draft classes, but the early returns on 2019 are not good outside of D.K. Metcalf. At the top, Collier is well on his way to becoming a bust. Seattle tried to trade him before the deadline but didn’t find any takers. Collier has been inactive for all but five games this year.

