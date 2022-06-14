Seahawks: 7 takeaways from Tuesday’s OTAs practice

The Seahawks held the second of their final three OTA practices today, which was open to the media. Last week, coach Pete Carroll described these three sessions as a kind of “passing camp,” and it appears attendance was voluntary.

Here are a few takeaways from the team and the media.

About 50 players showed up

Bob Condotta at the Seattle Times reports about 50 of the 90 players on Seattle’s offseason roster showed up today. Apparently the work was mostly focused on conditioning and geared towards younger players.

About 50 players on hand today for one-hour Seahawks OTA that was heavily conditioning based and focused on young players. Here’s a snippet of a cornerback drill and Tariq Woolen. pic.twitter.com/OSBSbXpggV — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) June 14, 2022

New assistant RBs coach has jokes

The Seahawks have a new assistant running backs coach as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program.

Coach Amanda Muller attended the University of Regina with Seahawks legend Jon Ryan and has previously worked with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the CFL. She also comes equipped with jokes.

When asked how she got here (meaning working on the #Seahawks coaching staff) @AMANDAbolic, deadpans, "on a plane." Already a fan of hers. pic.twitter.com/bM588AXlmV — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) June 14, 2022

Seattle mayor makes a cameo

Gregg Bell at the Tacoma News Tribune reports that Seattle mayor Bruce Harrell stopped by the VMAC.

Pete Carroll welcomed Seattle mayor Bruce Harrell to Seahawks OTA practice today. @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/x8TAfy9N0a — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) June 14, 2022

Quarterbacks in attendance

Story continues

Brady Henderson at ESPN reports that all three of the quarterbacks currently on the roster were in attendance. That means Geno Smith, Drew Lock and third-stringer Jacob Eason.

Cornerback Sidney Jones and defensive tackle Poona Ford were among the veterans who came to work.

The Seahawks had their second-to-last OTA of the offseason today. Different format for this final week, with a focus on conditioning and only a little over half of the 90-man roster in attendance. All three QBs are here and only a few vets such as Poona Ford and Sidney Jones. pic.twitter.com/xq2h5zhKNr — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) June 14, 2022

Smith and Lock will be competing over the rest of the summer to determine who will start Week 1. For now, Smith is in the lead.

Sean Desai comments on Vic Fangio's influence

Associate head coach Sean Desai may be the most exciting new member of Pete Carroll’s staff this year. After practice, Desai answered a few questions, including one about how much Vic Fangio will influence this defense. He said this will still be a Carroll/Clint Hurtt kind of defense.

When asked the hallmarks of a Vic Fangio-style defense Seattle may implement, associate HC Sean Desai said: “One thing we gotta understand, this is still the Pete Carroll, Clint Hurtt defense we’re going to be seeing in 2022. They’re going to have their stamps on it." — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) June 14, 2022

Desai and Hurtt both previously worked for Fangio on the Bears.

Coby Bryant runs with the ones

Rookie cornerback Coby Bryant got reps with the first-team defense opposite Sidney Jones.

Rookie Coby Bryant got time next to starting cornerback Sidney Jones in Seahawks passing camp/OTA practice today. 51 of the 90 on the roster were here for a very voluntary 3 days. A lot of conditioning. All 3 QBs—Geno Smith, Drew Lock, Jacob Eason—are here. @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/YvIxwtsBp9 — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) June 14, 2022

Bryant is the team’s best choice to replace D.J. Reed (now with the Jets) at right outside cornerback, which is one of the positions where they’ve gotten weaker this offseason. Jones finished the 2021 season starting at left cornerback with Tre Brown sidelined by a knee injury.

Highlights

The team also shared a few clips of players going through drills.

RB Ken Walker on jugs machine

WR Bo Melton makes a catch

RT Abe Lucas too busy working for Twitter

Twitterless Abe hard at work 💪 pic.twitter.com/5HiG4eIfPB — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) June 14, 2022

DT Poona Ford grinding

CB Tariq Woolen shows off big, soft hands

Watch Woolen Work pic.twitter.com/9why8Lcxzy — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) June 14, 2022

This will likely be the last we hear from the team and local media until training camp begins late in July. Enjoy your summer!

[listicle id=90315]

1

1

1

1