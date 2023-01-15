Seahawks: 7 takeaways from season-ending loss to 49ers

The Seahawks fell behind 10-0 against the 49ers early, raising the prospect of a grim and quick exit from the Wild Card round. The team rallied though and a 56-yard field goal by Jason Myers gave Seattle a one-point lead going into halftime – setting the stage for a potentially thrilling playoff finish.

The second half was all San Francisco though, beginning with a 13-play, seven minute and 45 second pound-the-rock scoring drive to open the third quarter. Soon after Seattle lost their composure and eventually the game by a score of 41-23 on the road. Here are seven takeaways from the season-ending loss.

The Seahawks' 2022 season is over

It was fun while it lasted, especially since media expectations were insultingly low for the Seahawks coming in. However, their unexpected run of success has come to an end. Today’s loss to San Francisco eliminated Seattle from the playoffs, setting up an intriguing offseason highlighted by a lot of cap space plus a top-five overall pick in the draft.

Any playoff loss to a division rival is an undeniable downer. However, despite the final score there’s nothing to be ashamed of, here. The Eagles may have something to say about it, but these 49ers look like the definition of a Super Bowl team. Their 11-game winning streak certainly makes them the one nobody wants to face.

Geno Smith (almost) played a clean game

Turnovers have been a major issue for Geno Smith lately, but for almost three whole quarters he played a perfectly clean game against the toughest defense in the NFL. When it mattered most he coughed up the ball again, though. On a critical drive Smith lost another fumble in the red zone – this time with 2:25 to go in the third quarter. Nick Bosa recovered, which proved to be the dagger the Niners needed. The entire team went on tilt after the turnover and Smith added another bad pick in the fourth quarter. Not the kind of performance you want to have going into a contract negotiation.

Rookie class makes future bright

Smith’s decline is a sad way to end the season. However, Seahawks fans still have every reason to feel positive about the future of this franchise. The main reason why is the incredible performance of the 2022 rookie class – which looks like the best to come along in a decade. Tariq Woolen, Charles Cross and Ken Walker all flashed at times, offering a hint of more great things to come from a group that’s just getting started.

DK Metcalf dominated

While we expect Woolen to eventually give him a run for his money, the best player on the team remains wide receiver DK Metcalf – and he certainly looked the part today. Metcalf dominated the juggernaut 49ers defense throughout the afternoon, posting several explosive catches, including a 50-yard score and a 34-yard catch and run. He ended the day with 10 catches, 136 yards and two touchdowns.

No answer for 49ers' three-headed monster

Metcalf is only one superstar though and the Niners have at least three at their offensive skill positions. Together running back Christian McCaffrey, wide receiver Deebo Samuel and tight end George Kittle were too much for an outclassed Seahawks defense. The monster trio combined for a total of 338 yards from scrimmage and 14 points scored.

Not enough pressure on Brock Purdy

Heading into the game we highlighted getting pressure on rookie QB Brock Purdy and forcing him into mistakes as the key to an upset. While they got some pressure here and there, overall it didn’t happen often enough. Seattle ended the game with only one sack for Bruce Irvin on a broken play and three total QB hits. Upgrading the pass rush has to be high on the front office’s to-do list this offseason.

Uchenna Nwosu was worth the investment

One exception to the rule was the team’s only big free agent ticket item of the year. Outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu carried over his outstanding play into the postseason, totaling three tackles for a loss and a few of those rare pressures. Nwosu is the clear leading man for the defensive front seven. He needs better supporting actors around him, though.

