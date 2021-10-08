Seahawks: 7 takeaways from a critical prime time loss to the Rams

The Seattle Seahawks badly needed a win tonight against the Los Angeles Rams at home. They couldn’t get the job done, blowing a second-half lead for the third time this season. After falling behind 7-0, LA rallied to come out on top 26-17, punching a serious hole in Seattle’s playoff probability.

Here are seven takeaways from a critical division loss.

Russell Wilson injured his throwing hand

The fundamental problem with the Seahawks is their quarterback needs to be perfect in order to compete with playoff teams. Wilson had a relatively strong game tonight. However, it was far from flawless. Wilson threw his first interception of the season by forcing a ball into tight coverage and was generally not as sharp as he’d been from Weeks 1-4. Worse, Wilson had to leave the field due to a finger injury on his throwing hand, leaving Geno Smith to fill the void in the fourth quarter. Wilson finished with a line of 11/16 for 152 yards, one touchdown, one pick and a 93.8 passer rating.

D.K. Metcalf got the best of Jalen Ramsey

One bright spot in a mostly sloppy affair was the battle between D.K. Metcalf and Jalen Ramsey. While Ramsey got the better of him last year, this round went to No. 14, who made a few explosive catches with Ramsey as the nearest defender, including a touchdown. Metcalf physically dominated the other DBs as well, totaling 98 yards and two scores.

Tyler Lockett had another quietly incredible game

One reason why Tyler Lockett is better than most folks think is because his true impact on the game often spills over outside of the box score. Tonight, Lockett caught five passes for 57 yards. That doesn’t tell the full story, though. Lockett also drew a couple of big-yardage penalties and had what would have been a huge touchdown taken away by a holding call on Duane Brown.

Jason Myers is trending the wrong direction

It may be time to start worrying about the kicker situation. Jason Myers blew an important chip shot field goal just before halftime, ending a streak of 39 straight makes under 40 yards. Myers was bound to regress at some point after a remarkable streak, but this downward trend is officially concerning.

Seattle's pass rush is becoming a one-man show

Seattle has a promising young edge rusher in Darrell Taylor. He posted his fourth sack in five games, getting to Matt Stafford on a play action pass in the second quarter. Taylor was pretty much alone when it came to productive pressure, though. Stafford was only sacked that one time and Seattle had just three quarterback hits total. Pete Carroll and John Schneider need to go out and get Taylor some help.

Run defense remains a serious problem

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before. The Seahawks did a decent job of defending the run in the first half, then they totally fell apart. After a quiet start Sony Michel gave LA’s ground game a spark, then Darrell Henderson got going, scoring a huge third quarter touchdown after multiple missed tackles. Then, it was off to the races. The Rams are not a good running team, but they converted whenever they needed to, proving this defensive unit is broken in more than one way.

Jamal Adams' inconsistency is an issue

We’ve kept quiet about Jamal Adams’ game so far this season. Tonight’s performance makes his consistency issues impossible to ignore any longer, though. The Rams went after Adams in coverage in multiple times, including a touchdown for tight end Tyler Higbee. Adams also had blocking problems and showed poor tracking on the 68-yard underthrown catch by DeSean Jackson. Adams had a solid outing against the 49ers on Sunday and was instrumental in that victory. However, given everything they’ve invested in him, this team needs more from No. 33.

