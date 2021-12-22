Seahawks: Their 7 lowest PFF player grades from Week 15 loss to Rams

Forget the far-fetched playoff scenarios and stop the silly run-the-table talk. Any illusions the Seahawks or their fans had remaining about being a competitive team in 2021 went out the window in last night’s 20-10 loss to the Rams. On offense, Seattle suffered from terrible passing and offensive line play. Meanwhile on defense, a couple key pieces had a brutal outing.

Here are the seven lowest graded players for the Seahawks this week from Pro Football Focus.

CB Bless Austin: 29.1

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Austin was put in a difficult position in his first start for the Seahawks subbing in for D.J. Reed and he had no success trying to cover Odell Beckham or anybody else. His 32.1 coverage grade was the team’s lowest.

QB Russell Wilson: 33.6

Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams defense deserves a fair bit of credit for Wilson’s struggles. Still, this was a pretty horrendous effort. Wilson posted a 34.4 passing grade – his lowest mark of the year outside of the disaster in Green Bay. Wilson also hurt his team by refusing to run on read options.

LB Bobby Wagner: 37.0

(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

This was an uncharacteristic performance from No. 54, who is normally one of the most consistent defenders in football. Wagner kept getting washed out against the run and looked completely lost in coverage, where he posted a season-low 39.0 grade.

LG Damien Lewis: 40.1

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The weakest link in the chain for the Seahawks offensive line is left guard and opponents have taken advantage all year. Lewis had a terrible time trying to block Aaron Donald, earning a team-low 22.2 pass blocking grade. He also committed two costly penalties.

DL Robert Nkemdiche: 43.6

(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

This was a mostly-forgettable game for Seattle’s edge rotation with the exception of Carlos Dunlap, who earned the team’s highest grade (84.8) this week after posting three sacks. Nkemdiche earned a putrid 19.5 tackling grade from PFF.

DB Ugo Amadi: 49.5

Story continues

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Slot corner has been a sore spot for the Seahawks defense all season, and this week was no exception to the rule. As usual, Amadi had issues in coverage as well as tackling. His grade for the season is down to 45.3.

DE Rasheem Green: 50.5

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Rasheem Green managed to get one of Seattle’s four sacks on Matt Stafford. However, it was a cleanup effort and Green got an awful tackling grade from PFF (35.6), bringing his whole score down.

[listicle id=80031]

1

1

1

1