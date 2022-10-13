Seahawks have 7 DNPs in first injury report of Week 6

The Seattle Seahawks held their first practice of Week 6 as they prepare for the Arizona Cardinals and released their first injury report of the week.

They had seven players who did not participate.

The details of the injury report are below.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Did not participate

WR Dee Eskridge (illness), WR Penny Hart (hamstring), OL Gabe Jackson (knee, hip), RB Rashaad Penny (ankle), WR Dareke Young (quad), DE Shelby Harris (hip), NT Al Woods (knee)

Penny had successful surgery and is out. Jackson is considered day-to-day after exiting Sunday’s game against the Saints with an injury. Hart, one of the team’s special teams standouts, is not likely going to be able to play, said Pete Carroll. Carroll was optimistic that Woods would be able to go by the end of the week.

Full participation

WR Marquise Goodwin (knee, back), RB Ken Walker (shoulder), CB Justin Coleman (calf)

Coleman has missed the last four weeks but appears to be on his way back.

Cardinals' Wednesday injury report

Did not participate

RB James Conner (ribs)

OL Rodney Hudson (knee)

CB Trayvon Mullen (hamstring)

K Matt Prater (right hip)

RB Darrel Williams (knee)

Limited participation

OL Max Garcia (toe)

LB Dennis Gardeck (ankle)

OL Sean Harlow (ankle)

OL D.J. Humphries (hamstring)

DL Rashard Lawrence (hand)

OL Justin Pugh (elbow)

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire