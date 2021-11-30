Washington had a 15-play, 68-yard drive, but it ran out of steam at the Seattle 5-yard line. The home team had to settle for a Joey Slye chip-shot, 23-yard field goal.

It gave Washington a 3-0 lead.

The Seahawks took a 7-3 lead only 2:39 later, needing only six plays to go 75 yards to the end zone. Russell Wilson hit tight end Gerald Everett for a 6-yard score on third-and-five.

It was Wilson’s first touchdown since Week 5. The Seahawks had scored only 13 points combined in two games since Wilson returned following finger surgery.

The big play in the drive came on a Wilson pass to Tyler Lockett, who somehow was left wide open down field. Lockett gained 55 yards to the Washington 11 before Kendall Fuller tackled him.

Wilson went 3-of-5 for 63 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter. Taylor Heinicke was 7-of-9 for 40 yards, and Antonio Gibson had eight carries for 32 yards.

Seahawks take 7-3 lead on Russell Wilson’s touchdown pass to Gerald Everett originally appeared on Pro Football Talk