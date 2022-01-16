Seahawks: 6 teams that could offer best returns in a Russell Wilson trade

The Seattle Seahawks are keeping head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider in place. Now, the question is if they’ll keep their franchise quarterback Russell Wilson for another year.

According to a report by Ian Rapoport at NFL Network, Wilson wants to “explore his options” this offseason the same as last year. Wilson hasn’t demanded a trade and has two years on his contract, but it’s impossible to write off the possibility that he’ll get dealt to another team in 2022. Here are six NFL teams that could probably offer the best return in any potential deal for Wilson.

Miami Dolphins

BILL INGRAM /THE PALM BEACH POST

Ideally, Seattle’s trade partner will have a combination of a lot of draft capital, a quarterback with potential and a few intriguing young pieces that could be included. The Dolphins check all those boxes and we know they’re in the market for a QB upgrade, as they were apparently all in on trying to get Deshaun Watson before Brian Flores was fired. Any trade package would have to include Tua Tagovailoa, multiple mid-round picks and one of their best defensive linemen – perhaps Emmanuel Ogbah.

Philadelphia Eagles

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles are an even better potential trade partner for Seattle given all the pieces that they have to offer. Philadelphia holds three of the top 19 picks in this year’s NFL draft, two interesting quarterbacks and a loaded defensive front-seven. The Seahawks could try to make a play for two firsts, either Jalen Hurts or Gardner Minshew as well as Derek Barnett or Josh Sweat.

Denver Broncos

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Another fascinating potential partner is the Broncos, who have been thirsting after Russell Wilson for some time. Denver has all the pieces it needs to make a deep postseason run with the exception of a capable quarterback. They have a top-10 pick plus a bevy of quality skill players on both sides of the ball. They also have a history of making huge trades for veteran QBs.

Carolina Panthers

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina doesn’t have everything that Seattle should be looking for in a Wilson deal – most notably there are no quarterbacks on their roster that anyone should be interested in at this point in their careers. However, the Panthers have a connection with former Seahawks executive Scott Fitterer, who is now their GM. He could offer an alluring package featuring Brian Burns, Jeremy Chinn, the No. 6 overall pick and a Day 2 selection.

Cleveland Browns

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Like the Broncos, the Browns are a team on the cusp of being a championship contender if only they could get their QB situation figured out, which makes them obvious targets. Baker Mayfield might be broken, but he could benefit from getting healthy and a change of scenery. The real treasures here are on Cleveland’s completely loaded defense – and a chance to land a piece like Myles Garrett or Denzel Ward should not be overlooked.

Washington

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

There is a certain appeal in sending Wilson to languish on a dysfunctional team – if he’s willing to waive his no-trade clause for the sake of his brand. Washington would be interesting on several levels. They could offer the No. 11 pick as well as one of their many former first-round defensive linemen.

