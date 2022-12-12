Seahawks: 6 takeaways from a shameful loss to the Panthers

Shame. Shame. Shame. That’s the story today for the Seattle Seahawks, who came in favored by four points against the visiting Carolina Panthers. This is a team that they’re far superior to as far as the critical positions go and a team that they needed to beat to hang onto an NFC Playoff spot.

Despite all that and home-field advantage, Seattle came out and got a ‘thumpin’ from their conference rivals. The Panthers took a 10-0 lead early after picking off Geno Smith’s first pass of the game and never looked back. In the end they won, 30-24. Here are six takeaways.

Geno Smith had his worst game of the season

Last week was an exception, but Geno Smith is now having a clear trend of problematic quarterback play. Over the last month, Smith has developed a turnover problem. Today those issues came to a head as he threw three interceptions against an admittedly tough Carolina defense. However, Smith now has thrown five picks and lost three fumbles in the last four games. While Smith is still doing a lot of good on the field, those turnover-worthy plays are badly costing his team.

Seattle's in-game defensive 'adjustments' are inexcusable

Geno’s turnovers certainly played a big role, but the real reason the Seahawks lost yet again was due to their atrocious run defense. Even though Carolina traded away their star running back Christian McCaffrey several weeks ago, the Panthers still had no trouble running all over Seattle. As a team Carolina ran for 223 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 4.8 yards per attempt. This is the second straight game that the Seahawks defense was clearly outcoached by their opponents, who keep exploiting the same schematic weaknesses. Since it’s his staff, ultimately that’s on Pete Carroll.

We don't deserve Tyler Lockett

There weren’t many bright spots for the Seahawks today. One of them is their most consistent contributor: the criminally underrated wide receiver Tyler Lockett. Despite an off-game from his QB and a harsh matchup, Lockett still managed to make five catches, 60 yards and the most picture-perfect toe-tap touchdown a coach could ever ask for. We will miss Lockett when he’s gone, so appreciate him while you can.

A spark at kick returner

Another gem was the special teams performance of running back Godwin Igwebuike, who proved to be a star returner in his Seahawks debut. Igwebuike posted 104 yards on three kickoff attempts, including a 50-yarder. Perhaps he earned himself the job in the process.

Seahawks out of the playoff picture again

Not only was today’s loss an embarrassing showing, it was a devastating blow for the team’s playoff odds. A win today would have put Seattle at the No. 6 seed in the NFC. Instead they’ve dropped out of the playoff picture entirely. The Commanders (7-5-1) now hold the final wild card spot in the conference and the Seahawks are in danger of missing the postseason.

Up next: Into the fire

It’s not about to get any easier, either. Next up on the schedule is a short week to prepare for the defensive juggernaut division rival 49ers, who are visiting on Thursday night. San Francisco just clobbered the formidable Buccaneers with a third-string rookie at QB, so this could get ugly.

