Seahawks: 6 takeaways from a crushing overtime loss to the Titans

The Seattle Seahawks hosted the Tennessee Titans today at Lumen Field and blew a 14-point lead in the second half, losing in overtime 33-30.

Here are a few takeaways from today’s crushing overtime loss.

The run game was ineffective

The Seahawks did whatever they wanted last week against the Colts on offense. While Russell Wilson's passing attack was sharp, this time around Seattle's run game was notably less effective. Chris Carson had a hard time getting going against the Titans' defensive front-seven. While he scored two short-yardage touchdowns, he just averaged just 2.4 yards per carry.

The Seahawks contained Derrick Henry... until they didn't

The Seahawks defense did an excellent job of containing Derrick Henry in the first half, holding Tennesee's star 18-wheeler of a running back to just 35 yards on the ground. The good times didn't last, though. As he's been known to do, Henry caught fire in the second half and broke off a massive 60-yard run for a touchdown in the fourth quarter that sparked the Titans' comeback. Henry finished with 182 yards and three scores on 35 carries and added 55 more yards on a career-high six catches.

Tre Flowers was the weak link defensively

As for their passing game, the Titans decided to target cornerback Tre Flowers and it proved the right call. Flowers had major trouble in coverage, especially when he was matched up one on one with Julio Jones - who totaled 128 yards on six catches. Other teams will likely continue zoning in on Flowers as he looks like the weak link in the secondary right now.

D.J. Reed did his part

Seattle may have gotten a rough performance from Flowers on the right side. D.J. Reed did a fantastic job of manning the left side, though. Reed made a number of important stops in coverage - especially matched up against A.J. Brown, who was held to just three catches and 43 yards on nine targets. Whatever else is wrong at this position, Reed gives the Seahawks defense a solid foundation at LCB.

Too many penalties

While it was an exciting and emotionally-charged scene, the playoff-type atmosphere may have contributed to some mental mistakes for the Seahawks. Not every flag needed to be thrown, but Seattle made too many errors, especially in important moments. They were hit with 10 penalties by John Hussey's crew, losing a total of 100 yards in the process. That's a big reason why the Titans got back in the game.

Bobby Wagner was everywhere

On a positive note, Bobby Wagner is so consistently brilliant that it tends to be overlooked a lot of the time. Today, Wagner jumped out too much not to take notice. Wagner was busy making plays all over the field, including rushing the passer - notching his 23rd career sack. He also led the team with 17 tackles. Despite the disappointing result, Wagner is a deserving MVP for the Seahawks for this game.

