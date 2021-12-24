Seahawks: 6 players who should get more playing time down the stretch

The Seattle Seahawks are not going to make the playoffs this year. While this is a prideful group that will continue competing over the last three games of the season, it’s time to start thinking about the future. Part of that means evaluating the young talent already on the roster.

Here are six players who haven’t gotten much playing time in 2021 who deserve more of a look down the stretch.

WR Dee Eskridge

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Due to multiple injuries, Eskrdige has missed much of his rookie campaign. First, a toe injury put him on the PUP list for a long time during the summer. Then, a bad concussion he suffered in Week 1 kept him on the sidelines for half the regular season. Eskridge desperately needs more time on the field to improve his chemistry with franchise QB Russell Wilson, which was clearly lacking in Tuesday night’s loss to the Rams.

OT Stone Forsythe

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Forsythe was Seattle’s sixth-round pick in this year’s NFL draft but he’s barely seen any action since the preseason, when he showed promise as a run blocker. So far, Forsythe has only played 14 offensive snaps this year. The Seahawks should give him some extended time at right tackle to see if he has potential to replace Brandon Shell at that spot some day.

OL Dakoda Shepley

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

This offensive line has several holes, truth be told and fixing it should be the organization’s top priority after locking up their own free agents. It might help to find out what Shepley can do on offense. He’s only been on the field on special teams so far this season. Giving Shepley a run at center should offer more information about just how much interior depth this team has.

QB Jacob Eason

(Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Russell Wilson isn’t going anywhere and the Seahawks have at least one solid backup option in Geno Smith. However, Smith will become a free agent in March, so it’s a good idea to see if Eason has the look of a future QB2. Starting Eason against the Detroit Lions next week might be a good idea to see where he’s at in his development.

LB Tanner Muse

(AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Castoff by the Raiders just one year after picking him in the third round, Muse at least has the athletic profile the Seahaws like for their off-ball linebackers. He hasn’t had a chance to show what he can do on defense, though. So far, Muse has played 46 snaps, exclusively on special teams.

CB Nigel Warrior

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The back end of Seattle’s defense is currently ravaged by injuries and COVID-19. Bless Austin struggled in his Seahawks debut last week, so it might make sense to give Warrior some snaps down the stretch to see if he can do any better. Cornerback depth is another area of concern, so the sooner the team gets started looking for more, the better.

