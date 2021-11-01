Seahawks: 6 notes from Pete Carroll’s post-Week 8 Monday press conference

Tim Weaver
·4 min read
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll just finished his regular Monday press conference, following his team’s 31-7 win over the Jaguars.

Here are a few notes from the media that were on the call.

Time for 'high gear'

Seattle heads into the bye week with a 3-5 record, still last place in the NFC West. That means there’s no more room for error or time to waste.

Carroll says it’s time to kick into high gear now that the season is at the halfway point.

The Seahawks face two brutal opponents when they return from the bye week. The Packers and Cardinals have a combined 14-2 record and stand at the top of the NFC standings heading into Week 9.

No updates on Russell Wilson

Beating Green Bay and Arizona will likely require the presence of Russell Wilson, who is on injured reserve but is eligible to return to the active roster in Week 10.

Carroll says there are no updates on Wilson at this time.

Over the weekend, NFL Network reported that Wilson will get the pins taken out of his finger this week.

Chris Carson wants to practice next week

The Seahawks also have their starting running back on IR. Chris Carson is dealing with a delicate long-term neck issue. Carroll says he wants to practice next week, though.

It will be up to the team doctors to decide next Monday.

Carson has 232 rushing yards and three touchdowns this year in four games. Seattle’s rushing attack has fallen a bit flat without him.

Alex Collins is playing hurt

What little pop there’s been in the run game in Carson’s absence has mostly come from Alex Collins. Unfortunately, he’s been playing hurt since the Steelers game when he went off for over 100 yards.

Carroll says Collins sucked it up to play on Sunday.

Despite the injury, Collins still managed a respectable 44 yards on 10 carries. With Rashaad Penny flunking out again, Collins should be able to establish himself as the firm RB2 on this roster by the time the season is over, whether they trade Penny tomorrow or not.

No deal imminent

Speaking of the NFL’s trade deadline, there’s only been one megadeal so far, with the Broncos sending Von Miller to the Rams.

Carroll says there’s nothing imminent on this front, but he also wouldn’t say if there was.

The Seahawks have reportedly discussed trading former first-round pick D.L. Collier this year. That’s about the only chatter there’s been, though. Dealing Penny is a popular idea but it’s hard to imagine any team that would even give up a sixth-rounder for him at this point.

D.J. Reed should be OK

Last but not least, cornerback D.J. Reed got an MRI today after leaving the game early with a pulled groin.

Good news: Carroll says the MRI was clean.

Reed (and all the other DBs) played solid coverage against Jacksonville and was one of their highest-graded players from PFF this week.

