Seahawks: 6 notes from Pete Carroll’s post-Week 8 Monday press conference

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll just finished his regular Monday press conference, following his team’s 31-7 win over the Jaguars.

Here are a few notes from the media that were on the call.

Time for 'high gear'

Seattle heads into the bye week with a 3-5 record, still last place in the NFC West. That means there’s no more room for error or time to waste.

Carroll says it’s time to kick into high gear now that the season is at the halfway point.

Pete Carroll on 3-5 #Seahawks: "I feel like we've got to start, right now…we are kicking into high gear." Says the new 17-game season screws up his breaking the season into halves and quarters, so he's declaring the halfway point right now. — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 1, 2021

The Seahawks face two brutal opponents when they return from the bye week. The Packers and Cardinals have a combined 14-2 record and stand at the top of the NFC standings heading into Week 9.

No updates on Russell Wilson

Beating Green Bay and Arizona will likely require the presence of Russell Wilson, who is on injured reserve but is eligible to return to the active roster in Week 10.

Carroll says there are no updates on Wilson at this time.

Pete Carroll says there's no updates on Russell Wilson's timeline as they head into the bye. "Russ has been doing everything he can do as far as making sure his hand strength is there and all of that." — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) November 1, 2021

Over the weekend, NFL Network reported that Wilson will get the pins taken out of his finger this week.

Chris Carson wants to practice next week

The Seahawks also have their starting running back on IR. Chris Carson is dealing with a delicate long-term neck issue. Carroll says he wants to practice next week, though.

It will be up to the team doctors to decide next Monday.

Pete Carroll said Chris Carson "wants to go for it next week." Will meet with team doctors Monday after the bye to see if he's clear to practice. #Seahawks — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) November 1, 2021

Carson has 232 rushing yards and three touchdowns this year in four games. Seattle’s rushing attack has fallen a bit flat without him.

Alex Collins is playing hurt

What little pop there’s been in the run game in Carson’s absence has mostly come from Alex Collins. Unfortunately, he’s been playing hurt since the Steelers game when he went off for over 100 yards.

Carroll says Collins sucked it up to play on Sunday.

Pete Carroll said Alex Collins basically just "made it through the game" vs Saints and Jaguars, "sucked it up" because of groin injury since 101-yard night at Pittsburgh. Bye week will be bueno for him. #Seahawks — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 1, 2021

Despite the injury, Collins still managed a respectable 44 yards on 10 carries. With Rashaad Penny flunking out again, Collins should be able to establish himself as the firm RB2 on this roster by the time the season is over, whether they trade Penny tomorrow or not.

No deal imminent

Speaking of the NFL’s trade deadline, there’s only been one megadeal so far, with the Broncos sending Von Miller to the Rams.

Carroll says there’s nothing imminent on this front, but he also wouldn’t say if there was.

Pete Carroll on #Seahawks and tomorrow's NFL trade deadline. "We're on it. This is that time…This is a really busy day for us…it's an important day, to see what the opportunities are." Says there is no deal imminent right now–and that he wouldn't say even if there was. — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 1, 2021

The Seahawks have reportedly discussed trading former first-round pick D.L. Collier this year. That’s about the only chatter there’s been, though. Dealing Penny is a popular idea but it’s hard to imagine any team that would even give up a sixth-rounder for him at this point.

D.J. Reed should be OK

Last but not least, cornerback D.J. Reed got an MRI today after leaving the game early with a pulled groin.

Good news: Carroll says the MRI was clean.

DJ Reed (groin) "should be ok," Pete Carroll says. MRI was clean. Very good news for Seattle's secondary. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) November 1, 2021

Reed (and all the other DBs) played solid coverage against Jacksonville and was one of their highest-graded players from PFF this week.

