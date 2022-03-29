Seahawks: 6 notes from Pete Carroll’s presser at the NFL owners meetings

The annual NFL owners meetings are currently taking place in Palm Beach, Florida. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider are among the front office executives speaking with the media today.

Carroll just got done speaking with some reporters. Here are a few notes from that conversation.

On Colin Kaepernick

The Seahawks are still in the market for a QB1 after trading Russell Wilson to the Broncos. They have been rumored to be interested in Browns QB Baker Mayfield but we’ve heard little else over the last week or so.

Today, coach Carroll was asked about former 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick, who’s been working out with Seattle receivers lately, including Tyler Lockett and Aaron Fuller. Kaepernick has also reportedly been sending Carroll messages and videos. However, Carroll says there’s been no new contact with Kaepernick at this time.

Pete Carroll speaking at league meetings. Says there has been no new contact with Colin Kaepernick. pic.twitter.com/LACcYJliBX — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) March 29, 2022

Kaepernick last played during the 2016 season.

On D.K. Metcalf

The other major storyline – no matter how silly it might be – going around at the moment is the possibility that Seattle will trade the best player on their team, which is now wide receiver D.K. Metcalf.

Asked about Metcalf, Carroll replied that he couldn’t imagine not having him and a contract extension is in the future at some point.

Pete Carroll: I can’t imagine not having D.K. Metcalf. An extension is in the future at some point. On Geno Smith: We have high hopes for him. He knows our system. He sat almost 4 yrs. Took a couple games to get his feet under him. I think he has a competitive opportunity. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 29, 2022

Metcalf is just 24 years old and entering his peak athletic years. Trading him would be an even worse idea than dealing Wilson or cutting Bobby Wagner.

Story continues

On Geno Smith

Carroll was also asked about last year’s backup at QB, Geno Smith. He was recently arrested on suspicion of a DUI but Carroll has said the team wants to bring him back. On Geno, Pete said they’re “still looking” at the available veterans who are out there.

Pete Carroll on if they re-sign Geno Smith do they still need to sign a veteran quarterback: We are still in the quarterback business. We are still looking at the veterans who are out there. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 29, 2022

Aside from Kaepernick, the best free agent on the market is Cam Newton, who was in contact with the team more than once last year after Russell Wilson suffered his finger injury in Week 5.

On Russell Wilson

As for their previous franchise QB, Carroll is still maintaining that the team had no intention to trade Russell Wilson – until they did.

Carroll had this to say about the deal with Denver.

Carroll with an answer to the expected question on Russell Wilson. pic.twitter.com/gaefVDgTub — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) March 29, 2022

On Clint Hurtt

The other major personnel moves that Carroll has made this offseason have mostly pertained to his defensive coaching staff, which has been overhauled. Defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. was fired and has been replaced by former defensive line coach Clint Hurtt.

Hurtt had other opportunities out there, including coaching at the University of Miami, where he played his college ball. Carroll says he thought he’d lose Hurtt to them.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll told me he thought he would lose Clint Hurtt to Cristobal's UM staff. As we reported, UM had interest in Hurtt for DC. He's now Seahawks DC — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) March 29, 2022

Hurtt says he’s bringing in a more-aggressive, less-zoney philosophy.

On Rashaad Penny

The franchise once again played it cool in free agency this year, mostly sticking to resigning their own free agents. One of their highest-value moves was re-signing running back Rashaad Penny to a one-year deal worth a reported $5.75 million.

That’s a great bargain and Carroll gushed at length about his important it was to get Penny back on offense.

Pete Carroll gushing for about 5 minutes in the return of DB Rashaad Penny and his 5.6 ypc/ avg. Thought he really turned the bend towards end of season was a contract negotiation he specifically eyed because he says he absolutely had to have him back. pic.twitter.com/2uQJ34KvO4 — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 29, 2022

Penny wound up tying Bills quarterback Josh Allen for the league lead in yards per carry last season at 6.3.

While Carroll didn’t go so far as to name Penny the starter over Chris Carson – who’s recovering from a neck injury – he said Penny will have the “first shot” to be their RB1 this year.

Pete Carroll just said Rashaad Penny will get the “first shot” at running back. Said he’s earned it. Carroll brought up Penny when someone asked about Travis Homer. — #AskFFT (@daverichard) March 29, 2022

[listicle id=86774]

1

1

1

1