Seahawks: 6 free agent centers for Seattle to consider signing in 2022

Center is even more important than left tackle according to some analysts. That’s bad news for the Seahawks, who have been struggling to find a quality starter at this spot ever since they foolishly traded Max Unger to the Saints for Jimmy Graham back in 2015.

This past season the position finally hit rock bottom. Kyle Fuller began the year as the team’s starter and he bombed in just about every way possible, highlighted by earning the lowest Pro Football Focus pass blocking grade on the team. Eventually, Fuller was replaced by Ethan Pocic. While he proved a significant step up as a run blocker, Pocic wasn’t much better in pass protection.

Heading into the 2022 offseason, center should be a high priority for Seattle to try to improve. Fortunately, there are a number of good names that are about to become free agents. Here are six for the Seahawks to consider.

Buccaneers C Ryan Jensen: 6-foot-4, 320 pounds

Above all, centers need to have a high football IQ and be a leader, which is why going the exprienced route makes a lot of sense. Jensen has both qualities in droves in addition to a mean streak this unit sorely needs.

Age: 30 years old

Experience: 100 games

2021 PFF grades: 61.7 pass blocking, 76.7 run blocking

Panthers C Matt Paradis: 6-foot-3, 300 pounds

Early in his career in Denver Paradis was one of the best centers in the NFL. A major leg injury in 2018 changed his trajectory though and he hasn’t been able to recapture that same form ever since. Paradis does have a wealth of experience in multiple systems, though.

Age: 32 years old

Experience: 98 games

2021 PFF grades: 53.6 pass blocking, 69.9 run blocking

Texans C Justin Britt: 6-foot-6, 315 pounds

It’s an extremely low bar. However, Britt was the best center Seattle has rostered since Unger. His previous work with Russell Wilson could be an asset and make for a smooth transition away from Pocic and Fuller.

Age: 30 years old

Experience: 98 games

2021 PFF grades: 53.7 pass blocking, 70.5 run blocking

Washington C Tyler Larsen: 6-foot-4, 313 pounds

Pete Carroll’s offensive lines have long suffered from an imbalance between run blocking and pass blocking – namely they tend to excel at the first and suck at the second. Larsen could help reverse that trend.

Age: 30 years old

Experience: 77 games

2021 PFF grades: 72.7 pass blocking, 64.7 run blocking

Raiders C Nick Martin: 6-foot-4, 295 pounds

Martin is another younger target who could help address that issue. While he didn’t play much this past season, he’s started 62 games and has been a better pass blocker than a run blocker throughout his career.

Age: 28 years old

Experience: 79 games

2021 PFF grades: 69.6 pass blocking, 56.0 run blocking

Rams C Brian Allen: 6-foot-2, 303 pounds

This is the way. Allen not only has the right mix of youth and experience, he’s an elite run blocker, a respectable pass protector and also knows the kind of scheme that offensive coordinator Shane Waldron likes to run. Assuming they can’t sign a star tackle like Orlando Brown or Trent Brown, Allen should be their top free agent target among offensive linemen.

Age: 26 years old

Experience: 38 games

2021 PFF grades: 63.5 pass blocking, 87.4 run blocking

