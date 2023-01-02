Seahawks 6.5-point favorites over Rams for Week 18 matchup

The Seahawks have just one more game left on their regular season schedule. If they can beat the Rams and the Lions beat the Packers, they’ll get into the NFL playoffs by the skin of their teeth. Rooting for Green Bay to lose a critical game to Detroit is always a bit of a long shot, but at least Seattle’s odds against LA are good.

According to USA TODAY Sports Data, the Seahawks are favored by 6.5 points over the Rams.

The Rams have dominated this rivalry in recent years. However, their roster is severely depleted as the season comes to a close. Matt Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald have all been shut down and they just lost to the Seahawks a few weeks ago. However, since then LA has gotten some life since signing Baker Mayfield, who’s taken over at quarterback.

Seattle leads the all-time series with the Rams 26-24.

List

Seahawks: 8 takeaways from a reassuring win over the Jets

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire