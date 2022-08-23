Seahawks: 5 takeaways from Pete Carroll’s Tuesday press conference

Tim Weaver
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Seattle Seahawks
    Seattle Seahawks
Sunday was the last open training camp practice of the year for the Seahawks, so we won’t be getting the same daily updates from the VMAC from the media now that we’re in regular season mode.

Head coach Pete Carroll did have a press conference following today’s practice, though. Here are a few takeaways.

Carroll not sure if Ken Walker will play Week 1

Seattle’s rookie running back Ken Walker is dealing with a hernia and underwent a procedure recently. He played in one half of the first preseason game but has been out since. Today Carroll told reporters that he doesn’t know whether Walker will be ready for Week 1 or not.

Dee Eskridge and Artie Burns should play Friday

A couple other Seahawks players have more hopeful timelines to return, though. Wide receiver Dee Eskridge (hamstring) and cornerback Artie Burns (groin) have been out the last few weeks but both are expected to play in Friday’s preseason finale against the Cowboys.

Two number ones

As for the quarterback competition, Carroll still hasn’t named a winner. He described the ongoing battle as “even” and said the team may have two number one quarterbacks.

Carroll would not reveal who will start on Friday in Dallas, but did say that Drew Lock would play a lot.

Tre Brown, Rashaad Penny not ready to return

Second-year cornerback Tre Brown is still not able to participate, as has been the case since training camp opened when he was placed on the PUP list. Carroll said today that Brown won’t be ready for Week 1 against the Broncos.

Carroll also said running back Rashaad Penny is unlikely to play on Friday against the Cowboys.

Seahawks waive rookie G, re-sign TE

In related news, the team made a pair of roster moves today. Undrafted rookie guard Shamarious Gilmore was waived and the Seahawks re-signed tight end Cade Brewer, who was cut a few days ago.

Teams have until next Tuesday to trim their rosters from 80 to 53 players.

 

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire

