Seahawks: 5 takeaways from Pete Carroll’s Tuesday press conference

Sunday was the last open training camp practice of the year for the Seahawks, so we won’t be getting the same daily updates from the VMAC from the media now that we’re in regular season mode.

Head coach Pete Carroll did have a press conference following today’s practice, though. Here are a few takeaways.

Carroll not sure if Ken Walker will play Week 1

Pete Carroll doesn't know whether rookie RB Ken Walker III (hernia) will be ready for season opener. Says "It’s such an unusual circumstance that he has" & docs haven't given a timeline, either. "A lot is going to have to do with (Ken)," Pete says. Pete's remaining hopeful. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) August 23, 2022

Seattle’s rookie running back Ken Walker is dealing with a hernia and underwent a procedure recently. He played in one half of the first preseason game but has been out since. Today Carroll told reporters that he doesn’t know whether Walker will be ready for Week 1 or not.

Dee Eskridge and Artie Burns should play Friday

Pete Carroll said that, so long as the y get through the week OK, WR Dee Eskridge and CB Artie Burns are both on track to play Friday after missing the first two preseason games. — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) August 23, 2022

A couple other Seahawks players have more hopeful timelines to return, though. Wide receiver Dee Eskridge (hamstring) and cornerback Artie Burns (groin) have been out the last few weeks but both are expected to play in Friday’s preseason finale against the Cowboys.

Two number ones

Pete Carroll again going on how well Geno Smith has handled this Seahawks QB competition, how well Drew Lock has practiced and played. “We may have two number ones.” pic.twitter.com/Bf7hgdA99L — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 23, 2022

As for the quarterback competition, Carroll still hasn’t named a winner. He described the ongoing battle as “even” and said the team may have two number one quarterbacks.

Carroll would not reveal who will start on Friday in Dallas, but did say that Drew Lock would play a lot.

Pete Carroll still isn't saying who will start at QB on Friday, but reiterates that Drew Lock will play a lot. #Seahawks — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) August 23, 2022

Tre Brown, Rashaad Penny not ready to return

Not a big surprise given he's still on PUP, but Tre Brown won't be ready for the season opener, Pete Carroll said. #Seahawks — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) August 23, 2022

Second-year cornerback Tre Brown is still not able to participate, as has been the case since training camp opened when he was placed on the PUP list. Carroll said today that Brown won’t be ready for Week 1 against the Broncos.

Carroll also said running back Rashaad Penny is unlikely to play on Friday against the Cowboys.

Pete Carroll makes it sound unlikely RB Rashaad Penny will play for Seahawks Friday at Dallas. pic.twitter.com/s5JNgq3mW8 — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 23, 2022

Seahawks waive rookie G, re-sign TE

The @Seahawks made two roster moves this afternoon. https://t.co/AuHuGvD2mx — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) August 23, 2022

In related news, the team made a pair of roster moves today. Undrafted rookie guard Shamarious Gilmore was waived and the Seahawks re-signed tight end Cade Brewer, who was cut a few days ago.

Teams have until next Tuesday to trim their rosters from 80 to 53 players.

