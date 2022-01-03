Seahawks: 5 takeaways from a hollow Week 17 win over the Lions

The Seahawks got to punch down this week and took advantage, feasting on a hapless but feisty Lions team at home, 51-29.

Here are five takeaways from a meaningless victory in the last home game of the season.

Rashaad Penny has made his case

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

It would officially be crazy for the Seahawks to let Rashaad Penny walk in free agency. Over the last four weeks, no player in the NFL has looked more impressive running the ball. Against the Lions, Penny posted a career-high 144 yards and two touchdowns… in the first half and he finished with 170 on 25 carries. Whether it’s Adrian Peterson’s influence or the motivation that comes from playing for your next contract, Penny has proven he can be a legitimate superstar and is worth keeping around.

Bobby Wagner got injured

(AP Photo/John Froschauer)

On the first defensive snap of the game for the Seahawks, middle linebacker Bobby Wagner fell awkwardly and had to leave the field. He went to the locker room listed as questionable with a knee injury and did not return. Carlos Dunlap (ankle) and John Reid (head) were also hurt.

Russell Wilson got back on track

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

After a rough couple of games Russell Wilson returned to form against the Lions, who didn’t put up much resistance defensively. Wilson avoided the ugly mistakes he’s made the last few weeks and showed superb touch on some of his throws. It’s been an inconsistent and frustrating year from No. 3 mostly, but this was a solid day. Wilson posted 236 yards, four touchdown passes and a 133.1 rating.

D.K. Metcalf returned to dominance

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

After weeks of missed opportunities, bad chemistry and disappointing results, Wilson finally re-established a strong connection with wide receiver D.K. Metcalf. Seattle’s most athletic playmaker responded by dominating a game for the first time since Week 7 against the Saints. Metcalf caught six passes from Wilson, totaling 63 yards and three touchdowns.

A hollow victory

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

A win is a win and it would certainly be a nice consolation prize to play the spoiler next week against the Cardinals. That said, any victory at this point in the season feels like a fundamentally hollow enterprise – especially against a team like the Lions. The reports and rumors regarding the offseason changes to come in Seattle can be tenuous, but it just doesn’t feel like the center can hold anymore and this Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson pairing seems to be coming to an end…

