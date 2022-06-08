Seahawks: 5 takeaways from the first day of mandatory minicamp

The Seattle Seahawks began their three-day mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, but the best player on the team was nowhere to be found.

Here are a few takeaways from the media.

No D.K. Metcalf

As first reported by Ian Rapoport at NFL Network, star wide receiver DK Metcalf was not present for the first day of practice.

Sources: #Seahawks star WR DK Metcalf is not present for mandatory minicamp, as contract talks have not yet resulted in a new deal. He continues to rehab his injury in LA. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 7, 2022

Not long after, the Seattle Times reported that Metcalf’s absence was not excused. Therefore, we can probably assume this is related to the fact that Metcalf is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

Second-year wide receiver Dee Eskridge was also missing in action, as was tight end Will Dissly, who was excused due to an illness.

No comment from Pete Carroll

We were hoping to hear from head coach Pete Carroll yesterday so that he could shed some light on Metcalf’s situation. However, Carroll was not made available to the beat reporters who are usually on-hand at the VMAC.

Pete Carroll was not available to reporters today, so no official comment from the team on the Metcalf situation. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) June 7, 2022

That may have been the plan all along regardless of Metcalf’s absense. We will certainly hear from Carroll at some point this week, either after today’s practice or tomorrow’s.

Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs still rehabbing

Seattle has the best and most expensive starting safety combination in the NFL right now, but both are on the sideline as minicamp begins. Jamal Adams is rehabbing from a laundry list of injuries, while Quandre Diggs continues to recover from his broken fibula in Week 18. Adams gave updates on both of them while speaking with reporters yesterday.

Jamal Adams, talking to reporters for the first time since a shoulder injury ended his 2021 season early, said he’ll be ready for training camp. Quandre Diggs, also recovering from surgery, said he plans to be back by then as well. Both took part in walk-thru but didn’t practice. pic.twitter.com/dMwWwPCxZx — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) June 8, 2022

Both are expected to be fully participating by training camp. In the meantime, Diggs is at least in good spirits.

Jamal Adams on how Quandre Diggs is handling the mental side of an injury recovery: "he's out here talking shit, so I think he's all right." pic.twitter.com/Q4DFqOVfru — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) June 7, 2022

Geno Smith still leading QB competition

While it would make more sense to just hand the keys to Drew Lock and see what he can do as Seattle’s starter, the team is apparently embracing a real QB1 competition this summer for the first time since 2012. They will be rotating reps with the first-team offense, but for now Geno Smith is still in the lead for this particular position battle.

Geno Smith led first team offense throughout and Drew Lock the second unit. So no change there. pic.twitter.com/Skk40gGVrp — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) June 7, 2022

Smith is 31 years old and looked sharp as Seattle’s starting QB last season while Russell Wilson was out. Meanwhile, Lock had a very promising run in Denver at the end of the 2019 campaign but hasn’t shown much since.

Rookie OTs running with the starters

Finally, Seattle’s two most-important draft picks this year appear to be on pace to start Week 1 against the Broncos.

Charles Cross was the starter at left tackle, while Abe Lucas was also a part of the first-team offensive line at right tackle.

Number one OL throughout featured Charles Cross, Lewis, Blythe, Haynes and Lucas left to right. Second team OL was Eiland, Shepley, Fuller, Curhan and Forsythe left to right. So yes, Curhan has played guard all day with second unit with Lucas at RT with first unit. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) June 7, 2022

Haynes is a solid backup guard but we should assume the veteran Gabe Jackson will replace him once we get closer to the actual games.

