Seahawks: 5 takeaways from another humiliating loss to the 49ers

The Seahawks got thoroughly beaten by a far-superior opponent tonight. The visiting 49ers’ defense was faster, more physical and dominated Seattle’s offense at all three levels from start to finish. While they had their moments here and there and scored a garbage time touchdown, the Seahawks were never remotely close to threatening an upset. In the end, the Niners won 21-13, which makes it seem much closer than it actually was.

Here are five takeaways from the second humiliating loss to San Francisco this season.

No answers for a ferocious 49ers defense

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle’s offense lost almost every single individual matchup they had in this game as the Niners physically punished them in the trenches and everywhere else. Nick Bosa crushed rookie left tackle Charles Cross and the other Seahawks linemen he went against. Fred Warner played the wrecking ball all over the field and Charvarius Ward frustrated DK Metcalf just enough to keep him in check. As a unit, the Niners got relentless pressure and swarmed to the ball, showing the stuff of a true Super Bowl caliber defense.

Ken Walker was totally ineffective on the ground, so Shane Waldron abandoned the run quickly. Walker had just 47 yards on 12 carries. There wasn’t much Geno Smith could do under the circumstances, but it’s important to note that he continued his run of bad ball security. Smith fumbled again and had a pick-six called back by a phantom roughing the passer penalty.

All together, the Seahawks averaged 4.5 yards per play, went just 4/13 on third down and only managed 277 total yards.

Christian McCaffrey and George KIttle slayed

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Niners have a great bunch of skill players, especially at running back and tight end. Both came through with a productive line for their team. Running back Christian McCaffrey totaled 108 rushing yards and a touchdown and added 30 more yards as a receiver. Meanwhile, tight end George Kittle only needed four catches to post 93 yards and two touchdowns.

Story continues

Ryan Neal stepped up again

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Not every Seahawks defender deserves a lump of coal in their stocking. The top performer on this side of the ball was safety Ryan Neal, who’s become the best defensive player for the Seahawks this season outside Uchenna Nwosu. Tongiht he made several tough individual stops against both McCaffrey and George Kittle. Ryan won’t be replacing Jamal Adams in the lineup, but Pete Carroll has to find a way to keep him on the field once No. 33 returns next season.

The kickoff returner position has been filled

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Another rare bright spot was the special teams play, which was admirable all around. Jason Myers was accurate, their kickoff coverage was tight and their return game was potent for the second week in a row thanks to Godwin Igwebuike. He totaled 83 yards on three returns and should take over the kickoff returner job permanently.

Another nose tackle goes down

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks are reeling at several positions, most notably at nose tackle. Al Woods was one of six inactives tonight and in the first half his backup Bryan Mone went down with what looked like a significant knee injury. Mone’s absence makes this defense even more vulnerable against the run. Fire up that mock draft machine, because there’s not much hope left for 2022.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire