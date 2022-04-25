Seahawks: 5 potential quarterback trade scenarios during the 2022 NFL draft

If the 2022 NFL season were to begin today, the Seahawks would most likely be starting Geno Smith at quarterback. While there are many more talented QBs around the league, Smith’s understanding of their offense is as good as anyone outside Russell Wilson after serving as his backup the last three seasons. Geno also did pretty well in his three starts last year – certainly good enough to start over Drew Lock or any rookie the team might select in the draft later this week.

That said, these Seahawks have enjoyed an extremely rare run of success at this spot. Since 2001 when Matt Hasselbeck took over as QB1, Seattle has had either a strong starter or a Pro-Bowler at the game’s most important position for all but one one year. Only the Packers and the Patriots can claim a better QB-run during that time. So, it’s possible that the fanbase and the front office won’t have the patience for a young prospect to develop into a viable franchise quarterback some day.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at a few trade scenarios the team could consider if they’re interested in adding a veteran with a better résumé than Geno. Here are five we came up with.

Pick No. 230 to 'Commanders' for Taylor Heinicke

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

First up, the Seahawks take a chance on Taylor Heinicke by trading a seventh-round pick to the Commanders – who are clearly going to be starting Carson Wentz at quarterback this season. Heinicke’s career touchdown-to-interception ratio leaves a lot to be desired, but he’s shown enough potential in his 16 career starts to believe he might be more productive than Smith with a better supporting cast around him. If it doesn’t work out, Heinicke will only cost $3.625 million in 2022, then he’ll become a free agent.

Pick Nos. 152, 153 to 49ers for Jimmy Garoppolo

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Several weeks ago there was a report that a team offered two second-round picks to the 49ers for Jimmy Garoppolo. It may or may not be the Seahawks, but it would make sense in that the only reason the Niners would pass on that offer is if it came from a division rival. Two seconds is entirely too much to give up for Garoppolo given the limitations of his game. That said, he performs well off of play action and would be a solid fit for Shane Waldron’s offensive scheme. If the 49ers agreed to pay a large portion of Jimmy’s 2022 cap number ($26,950,000) two fifths would be a fair deal.

Story continues

Pick No. 109 to Eagles for Gardner Minshew

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks already have a 25-year old gunslinger on their roster in Drew Lock, so it might seem a bit redundant to bring in a quarterback like Gardner Minshew. However, in Minshew’s 22 starts at this level he’s shown a great deal of promise despite having nearly-nothing to work with at the skill positions. Minshew could be one of the league’s most underrated talents. A fourth-round pick is a good return on the Eagles’ investment – they gave up a sixth-rounder for him just last year. If they’re sold on Jalen Hurts (they should be) it makes sense to cash in on Minshew and build around No. 2 instead. His contract this year is worth just $2.54 million.

Pick No. 72 to Browns for Baker Mayfield

(AP Photo/David Richard)

Now 27 years old, Baker Mayfield is another up-and-down kind of quarterback who you never know what you’re going to get from week to week and season to season. So far he’s put in strong years in 2018 and 2020 and bad ones in 2019 and 2021. In the right situation, Mayfield could consistently reach that high level of play in the even-numbered seasons – which would put him somewhere around No. 12-13 at his position. That’s only a small step down from where Russell Wilson’s game is at right now and a third-rounder is a cheap price for a QB who’s shown franchise potential. The Browns will have to eat a lot of Mayfield’s $18.858 million salary in any trade, or they’ll have to release him.

All 8 draft picks in 2022 to Ravens for Lamar Jackson

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The odds of it happening are low, but it’s possible the Ravens will choose to trade Lamar Jackson rather than pay him the $50+ million a year he is guaranteed to get on his next contract either in Baltimore or somewhere else. Jackson may go down as the best rushing QB ever and he’s developed a great deal as a pocket passer since entering the NFL. Just 25 years old, Jackson hasn’t even reached his full potential yet and he’s already won an MVP award. Giving up an entire draft class is a great cost, but quarterbacks like this don’t come along very often. Lamar’s ceiling remains as high as any player in the sport and he’d be worth every ounce of draft capital and every penny on his next contract.

[listicle id=88209]

1

1