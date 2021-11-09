Seahawks: 5 notes from Pete Carroll’s post-bye week press conference

It’s been a busy first day back at work for the Seahawks, who have officially designated three players to return to practice, including star QB Russell Wilson. Coach Pete Carroll just finished his post bye-week press conference and offered some updates on the latest news for his team.

Here are a few notes from Carroll’s conversation with the media.

Russell Wilson's recovery a 'remarkable story'

Russell Wilson was one of three players who were designated to return to practice today. Carroll says Wilson’s recovery is a remarkable story and claimed he threw the ball really well for his first time out.

Pete Carroll on Russell Wilson's return to practice one month after surgery: "This is a remarkable story of recovery… He threw the ball all over the place. He did really well for the first time out." — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) November 9, 2021

As for evidence, there is one video available of Wilson throwing a long ball to Phillip Dorsett.

Russell Wilson’s one long pass to Phillip Dorsett during the first part of practice open to the media today. Wilson off IR for his first practice since finger surgery Oct. 8, six days before #Seahawks play at Green Bay. @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/0OnbUNPjqV — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 9, 2021

Wilson has missed the last three games after undergoing surgery on the middle finger of his throwing hand. Carroll says they’ll take it one day at a time but the plan is for Wilson to play Sunday.

Preparing for Aaron Rodgers

As for that other quarterback, Carroll said that his team is preparing as if Aaron Rodgers will be starting for Green Bay this week.

Carroll says Seahawks will prepare as if the Packers will have Aaron Rodgers play Sunday. "We’re going to prepare like we’ll see their best guys,'' Carroll said. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) November 9, 2021

Rodgers is currently on his team’s reserve/COVID-19 list. He is unvaccinated, so has to spend at least 10 days off the active roster. Unless he gets suspended (which seems unlikely) Rodgers can be activated the day before Seattle visits.

Dee Eskridge 'looked good'

The Seahawks also got cornerback Nigel Warrior and wide receiver Dee Eskridge back at practice today.

Eskridge has been out since Week 1 when he suffered a concussion. Carroll says he looked good running around today, though. His status for Sunday’s game is uncertain.

"He looked good running around today," Pete says of Dee Eskridge, who finally returned to practice. Pete can't say much more than that right now tho. Have to see more of him rest of the week to see if he can play against Green Bay. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) November 9, 2021

Eskridge was the team’s first pick in this year’s draft. While he has potential, his return shouldn’t preclude the Seahawks from picking up another star receiver…

'You'll have to wait and see' on OBJ

The big story of the weekend is Odell Beckham Jr., who was officially waived by the Browns today. Seattle has been linked to Beckham several times, with reported interest on both sides.

Asked about the possibility of putting in a claim for OBJ, Carroll said we’ll have to wait and see.

Asked Pete Carroll: Will #Seahawks claim Odell Beckham Jr.? "You'll have to wait and see how this all goes…we are aware with what's going on… "In essence, I'm in a stall (with you) on what's going on. Just because." — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 9, 2021

The Seahawks are ninth in the waiver order. We’ll find out tomorrow if anyone puts in a claim for Beckham.

Chris Carson to return Wednesday

One notable player who was not designated for return to practice today was starting running back Chris Carson, who’s on IR with a neck issue.

However, Carroll says Carson will be back on the field Wednesday.

Chris Carson (neck) will "be on the field" Wednesday, Pete Carroll says — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) November 9, 2021

Carson has 232 rushing yards and three touchdowns in four games.

