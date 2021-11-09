Seahawks: 5 notes from Pete Carroll’s post-bye week press conference

Tim Weaver
·4 min read
In this article:
It’s been a busy first day back at work for the Seahawks, who have officially designated three players to return to practice, including star QB Russell Wilson. Coach Pete Carroll just finished his post bye-week press conference and offered some updates on the latest news for his team.

Here are a few notes from Carroll’s conversation with the media.

Russell Wilson's recovery a 'remarkable story'

Russell Wilson was one of three players who were designated to return to practice today. Carroll says Wilson’s recovery is a remarkable story and claimed he threw the ball really well for his first time out.

As for evidence, there is one video available of Wilson throwing a long ball to Phillip Dorsett.

Wilson has missed the last three games after undergoing surgery on the middle finger of his throwing hand. Carroll says they’ll take it one day at a time but the plan is for Wilson to play Sunday.

Preparing for Aaron Rodgers

As for that other quarterback, Carroll said that his team is preparing as if Aaron Rodgers will be starting for Green Bay this week.

Rodgers is currently on his team’s reserve/COVID-19 list. He is unvaccinated, so has to spend at least 10 days off the active roster. Unless he gets suspended (which seems unlikely) Rodgers can be activated the day before Seattle visits.

Dee Eskridge 'looked good'

The Seahawks also got cornerback Nigel Warrior and wide receiver Dee Eskridge back at practice today.

Eskridge has been out since Week 1 when he suffered a concussion. Carroll says he looked good running around today, though. His status for Sunday’s game is uncertain.

Eskridge was the team’s first pick in this year’s draft. While he has potential, his return shouldn’t preclude the Seahawks from picking up another star receiver…

'You'll have to wait and see' on OBJ

The big story of the weekend is Odell Beckham Jr., who was officially waived by the Browns today. Seattle has been linked to Beckham several times, with reported interest on both sides.

Asked about the possibility of putting in a claim for OBJ, Carroll said we’ll have to wait and see.

The Seahawks are ninth in the waiver order. We’ll find out tomorrow if anyone puts in a claim for Beckham.

Chris Carson to return Wednesday

One notable player who was not designated for return to practice today was starting running back Chris Carson, who’s on IR with a neck issue.

However, Carroll says Carson will be back on the field Wednesday.

Carson has 232 rushing yards and three touchdowns in four games.

