Seahawks 5 most important matchups in 2022

Fans of the Seattle Seahawks can start circling their calendars. With the draft and free agency settled, with all the players on their new teams, the final offseason domino to fall was the schedule release to see where everything lands.

Now the 12’s can go to bed dreaming of potential wins dancing in their heads with the official 2022 schedule now revealed.

The Seahawks are about to embark on a new era in team history with the loss of Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner – the only two remnants of their Super Bowl XLVIII roster. It will certainly be a challenge to overcome their absences, but with a considerably weaker NFC and expanded playoff field, returning to the postseason isn’t out of the question.

Of course, a trip to the playoffs won’t be a cakewalk for a team like the Seahawks. In order to do so, they’ll need to prove their mettle in these important matchups.

Week 5 - at New Orleans Saints

The Semeahawks share a division with the reigning Super Bowl Champion Rams (more on them later), who are the easy favorite to repeat as winners of the NFC West. With this in mind, the likely avenue for the Seahawks to return to the playoffs will be via a Wild Card spot.

When it comes to the Wild Card it is all about head-to-head matchups, and the Seahawks will need to rack up the wins over other Wild Card contenders… such as the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints may have lost long time head coach Sean Payton, but they should not be slept on. They will be regaining quarterback Jameis Winston, who is coming off an ACL injury, and their defense is still lethal having shut out Tom Brady in Tampa last year. Now they have added safety Tyrann Mathieu.

As winners of the last three matchups, including two in Seattle, the Saints have been eating the Seahawks’ lunch lately. Their Week 5 game could be an early bellwether for Seattle.

Week 1: vs. Denver Broncos

Before you rage click away and Tweet about how I am wrong for having this too low, hear me out.

Yes, emotionally, this is a major game for the Seattle Seahawks and the 12th Man. Hosting the former longtime quarterback who spurned the team by forcing his way out right off the bat? This is about as tantalizing as it gets for fans.

But in the grand scheme of things, it is still a Week 1 game against an out-of-conference opponent. Every win matters in this league, but there are more important NFC and division opponents down the road.

That being said, claiming a Week 1 win over the Broncos would do wonders for the psyche of a team many believe are destined to be basement dwellers. The NFL is giving both Russell Wilson and the Seahawks an opportunity right off the bat to prove the other made a mistake. Getting instant revenge on the man who was determined to seek greener pastures will go a long way for this young squad.

Week 10 - at Buccaneers in Germany

The Seahawks are no strangers to European travel, and will be doing so once more, only this time they will be traveling to Munich to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tampa is only one year removed from a surprising Super Bowl victory, and last year they made it to the divisional round after winning 14 total games. The Bucs narrowly fell to the Rams, but with the GOAT in quarterback Tom Brady returning, they will certainly be among the few NFC heavyweights.

Tampa is near, or at, the top of the pack in the conference. Seattle will get a chance to see how they stack up against a legitimate Super Bowl contender. On paper, the Bucs should be heavy favorites. However, Tom Brady is only 1-2 against the Seahawks all time in the regular season.

Week 15: vs. San Francisco 49ers on TNF

Seattle is currently riding a four-game win streak over their little brothers by the Bay, including two narrow thrillers last season. Despite being swept by the Seahawks, San Francisco may have gotten the last laugh in 2021 as they advanced to the NFC Championship game.

The 49ers have a playoff caliber roster, but they were only 10-7 last year and continued question marks surrounding the quarterback position make them more vulnerable than they perhaps should.

San Francisco is in the same boat as Seattle in the sense they too will likely have to make the playoffs by way of the Wild Card. Like I said against the Saints, Seattle will have to bank these crucial head-to-head matchups.

Had Seattle finished 10-7 last year, they would have held the tie-breaker over the 49ers for seeding purposes. Meaning the Seahawks would have gone to Dallas, and the 49ers would’ve gone to Tampa.

Both games against the LA Rams

Alright, so I might be double dipping here… but can I be blamed? The Rams are the ultimate big bad boogie man for the Seattle Seahawks. Doesn’t matter if the Seahawks are a team competing for a Top 5 draft selection or a team led by Russell Wilson and the Legion of Boom, the Rams are their kryptonite.

As reigning Division and Super Bowl Champions, any road to the playoffs for Seattle will directly go through the Rams. Especially since both games against the Rams will be in December and January, including the regular season Week 18 finale at Lumen Field.

With Sean McVay as head coach, the Seahawks have been 3-8 against the Rams. Realistically, two of those wins could have been two more losses, as one was the result of then-rookie Cooper Kupp dropping a game-winning touchdown in a 16-10 defeat, and the Rams missing a game-winning field goal to lose 30-29.

