Seahawks: 5 key position battles to watch at 2022 training camp

The Seattle Seahawks will report to training camp exactly one month from today. While it’s always a critical time for preparing for the upcoming season, this time around they’ll be holding a quarterback competition for the first time in 10 years. That’s just one of several crucial battles that will have to be decided before the real games begin in September.

Here are five of the most important position battles to watch at camp this year.

Starting QB: Geno Smith vs. Drew Lock

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The biggest battle will of course come at quarterback, where head coach Pete Carroll will have to choose between either Geno Smith or Drew Lock. Smith has the advantage when it comes to experience, having been Russell Wilson’s backup for the last three seasons and knowing the offense and its personnel better. Meanwhile, Lock has superior athleticism, arm talent and youth on his side. We’re betting that Smith will win out and start at least at the outset of the regular season. However, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if Lock gets his chance to lead the offense by mid-October.

Predicted winner: Geno Smith

Right tackle: Abe Lucas vs. Jake Curhan vs. Stone Forsythe

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The next-most important position battle on offense will likely come at right tackle, assuming the team’s top draft pick Charles Cross has left tackle already locked down. Here there appears to be a three-way battle ongoing between third-rounder Abe Lucas and 2021 rookies Jake Curhan and Stone Forsythe. Curhan has the edge here when it comes to familiarity with the system. He started five games last season after Brandon Shell went down with a shoulder injury and performed well at least as a run blocker. That said, Lucas is a vastly superior athlete and we expect him to eventually take over.

Predicted winner: Abe Lucas

WR3: Dee Eskridge vs. Marquise Goodwin vs. Bo Melton

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

The Seahawks have as good of a 1-2 punch at wide receiver as any team in the NFL with D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. They also have a lot of quality options further down the depth chart. It will be very interesting to see if one of them can separate from the herd and establish themselves as a true No. 3 option, which Seattle hasn’t had in years. Our money is on Marquise Goodwin, who may be the fastest athlete on the roster and has far more experience at this level than the rest of the competition.

Predicted winner: Marquise Goodwin

Outside CB: Sidney Jones vs. Tre Brown vs. Artie Burns vs. Tariq Woolen vs. Coby Bryant

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

The Seahawks finished last season with Sidney Jones and D.J. Reed starting at the left and right boundary cornerback spots respectively. This year both spots may be up for grabs with Reed gone and a ton of fresh blood coming in. Returning veteran Justin Coleman will retake his former position in the slot. However, both outside positions should be considered an open competition. On the left side Jones’ experience gives him an advantage. On the right, Coby Bryant’s ball skills may help him win the position.

Predicted winners: Sidney Jones and Coby Bryant

OLB3: Alton Robinson vs. Boye Mafe vs. Tyreke Smith

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Last but not least the Seahawks have to figure out what their most efficient rotation of edge rushers will be. For now we’re expecting Uchenna Nwosu and Darrell Taylor to start at outside linebacker to begin the season. However, the rest of the depth chart is unsettled at best. Rookies Boye Mafe and Tyreke Smith may both have a chance to earn a significant snap count, but Alton Robinson has more games under his belt and has flashed often enough to believe he can win out.

Predicted winner: Alton Robinson

