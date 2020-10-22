Seahawks-49ers Week 8 matchup will be played without fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

One of the most stories rivalries in all of football will be played without fans in the stands.

The Seattle Seahawks announced Thursday that their Nov. 1 home game will be played in front of an empty CenturyLink Field.

But that home game isn’t just any game… it’s the game against the San Francisco 49ers, arguably the Seahawks biggest foe.

We have made the decision that our November 1 home game will move forward without fans in attendance.



We will continue to keep fans updated on future decisions. pic.twitter.com/39aA79JG7F — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 22, 2020

The decision comes as no surprise as the Seahawks have already played their first three home games at CenturyLink Field without fans in the stands. The organization has made safety a top priority for fans, players and staff on gameday.

Fans, for the most part, commended the Seahawks for their decision to keep their stadiums closed to fans to limit the spread of COVID-19.

While the usual fervor of a Seahawks-Niners game will be missed at the Clink, it’s worth noting Seattle has had no problem handling its opponents without the home crowd in attendance thus far.

The Seahawks man-handled the Patriots with a 35-30 victory in their home opener, outlasted Dak Prescott and the Cowboys in Week 3 with a 38-31 decision and stunned the Vikings with a game-winning TD drive under the lights for a 27-26 victory. All of these wins occurred in front of an empty 72,000-seat CenturyLink Field.

Here’s a full rundown of future Seahawks home games:

Week 11 - November 19 vs. Cardinals (Thursday Night Football)

Week 13 - December 6 vs. Giants

Week 14 - December 13 vs. Jets

Week 16 - December 27 vs. Rams

As the Seahawks mentioned in their announcement, they will continue to communicate any future decisions as quickly as possible.