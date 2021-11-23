Seahawks, 49ers Week 13 matchup flexed out of Sunday Night Football slot

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim Weaver
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Seahawks and 49ers had the most intense and interesting rivalry in the NFL only a few short years ago. It’s a testament to how poorly this season has gone that their Week 13 matchup with San Francisco has been flexed out of the Sunday Night Football slot.

Instead, fans will be treated to a Broncos vs. Chiefs matchup on NBC. The Seahawks/Niners game will take place at 1:25pm local time.

Truth hurts and the fact is most fans are not interested seeing a 3-7 team featured in a primetime game, even if that team is much better than that record might suggest.

Related

Pete Carroll reveals Seahawks had meeting spearheaded by team leaders

List

Seahawks: 7 takeaways from a season-crushing loss to the Cardinals

Recommended Stories