Seahawks, 49ers each to get reinforcements on ‘Monday Night Football’

The Seattle Seahawks (7-2) and San Francisco 49ers (8-0) will square off in what will be the matchup of the season so far in 2019.

The primetime bout will dictate who's in the driver's seat in the NFC West and will likely reignite one of the NFL's best rivalries. Each team is expected to be getting some reinforcements as well. Here's a look at each team's injury report.

For the Seahawks…

- Seattle should be getting Quinton Jefferson back into the lineup. Jefferson has missed the last two games with an oblique injury. He has two sacks on the season, tied for the most among any Seahawks defensive lineman. His return will be a welcomed sight for the Seahawks defensive line.

- Quandre Diggs (hamstring) appears set to make his Seahawks debut on Monday. The big question is where Diggs will play. Ideally, he'd play at nickel and be an upgrade over Jamar Taylor.

"I'm hopeful that he can contribute and help us this week," Pete Carroll said on Monday. "He has had the benefit of a couple weeks of studying and he's been out there for the walk throughs and all that kind of stuff."

- Josh Gordon (ankle) was a limited participant on Thursday in what was his first practice as a member of the Seahawks. He should make his Seattle debut on Monday, but Carroll is keeping his expectations in check for the wideout.

"Josh has been scrambling to catch up and doing overtime, competing to get that done," Carroll said.

- Seattle does have a trio of notable injuries worth monitoring this week. Duane Brown (bicep/knee), Jadeveon Clowney (toe/knee) and Joey Hunt (hip) all didn't practice on Thursday. Brown's knee was injured just before halftime against the Bucs, but he stayed in and finished the game. Clowney and Hunt's injuries are new to the list. It goes without saying that Seattle desperately needs all three on Monday night.

And for the 49ers…

- San Francisco expects to get Joe Staley (fractured leg), Mike McGlinchey (knee) and Kyle Juszczyk (knee) back in the lineup against the Seahawks. Staley has missed the last six games, McGlinchey the last four and Juszczyk the last four as well. That should provide a boost to the 49ers offense.

- The news isn't all good for the 49ers. Robbie Gould (quad) injured himself in practice on Tuesday and may not be ready in time for Monday night. San Francisco signed Chase McLaughlin just in case Gould isn't able to go against Seattle. That would likely lead to the 49ers offense going for it on fourth down more frequently.

- George Kittle didn't practice with knee and ankle injuries. He's tough as nails, so he may play, but there's no way he'll be 100% on Monday night. That will benefit Seattle's defense.

