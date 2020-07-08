Seahawks-49ers ranked fourth-best rivalry in NFL-- and that's bogus

There's no better game during the NFL season than a meeting between archrivals.

If you'd ask fans in the NFC West which two teams move the needle the most, the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers, by far, have the edge.

But, in a recent poll conducted by SB Nation Reactions, the Seahawks-49ers rivalry doesn't quite register with the rest of the nation, and honestly, we're appalled.

Coming in first in the survey is the Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers, then the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers. The Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles are No. 3 and finally… the NFC West Seahawks and 49ers make an appearance. The Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos round out the top-5.

Here's the poll:

First of all, being the oldest rivalry doesn't necessarily make you the best. Yes, we're looking at you Bears-Packers. The two teams have met 200 times since 1921 with an all-time rivalry record of 99-95-6, but in recent years, Bears-Packers games have been just dreadful.

The Bears have won on just three occasions (2010, 2013, 2018) over the past 10 years and much of that due to Chicago's rotation of QBs. We know Cheeseheads and Bearheads won't agree, but the rivalry isn't what it used to be since Mike Ditka and Forrest Gregg were the coaches.

Moving on, the Ravens and Steelers just makes sense. The two teams genuinely dislike one another. There's been Ben Roethlisberger vs. Terrell Suggs, Joe Flacco vs. Troy Polamalu, Ray Lewis vs. everyone. With Lamar Jackson at the helm in Baltimore and the Ravens winning the past two division champs, the rivalry in the NFC North is revived.

Given the Cowboys-Eagles intense fanbases, it's obvious why they've made the list. But the legitimate bad blood between the two teams isn't limited to the crowd. Remember that time Buddy Ryan called for a fake QB kneel to run up the score on the Cowboys? Dallas felt their wrath. Eagles vs. Cowboys is still going strong in 2020 with the two teams' meeting on 11/1 and 12/27 this upcoming season.

Chiefs-Broncos seem like the odd man out here, especially with Kansas City coming off a Super Bowl victory. The Chiefs are confident in Patrick Mahomes, as they made evident when signing him to a 10-year, $503 million deal. The Broncos will have some motivation with quarterback Drew Lock headed into year two, but how much can this rivalry heat up remains a question.

When talking about the Seahawks-49ers, there is plenty of disdain on both sides. They are two of the NFL's heavyweights and top contenders in the NFC in recent years. The games between Seattle and San Francisco in 2019 were instant classics.

The Seahawks took down the then NFL's only undefeated team in Week 10, winning 27-24 in overtime at Levi's Stadium off a Justin Myers 42-yard field goal. The 49ers and Seahawks squared off in another legendary battle at CenturyLink Field that ended in another epic big-game fail at the 1-yard line.

Then there's the constant trolling between the two teams on social media.

Sure, the competition between the Seahawks and Niners has not been the same since the rivalry's 2011-14 zenith, but the showdown between the two teams' last season had all the making for a reborn rivalry.

The West-fueled rivalry is back and it's going to be even hotter than ever in 2020.

