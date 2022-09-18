Seahawks, 49ers inactives: TE George Kittle ruled out for Week 2 matchup
The Seahawks and the 49ers are preparing to face off at Levi’s Stadium in an hour and a half. Seattle will be short a few guys on the back end of their defense and will look to rookie cornerback Coby Bryant to make his first NFL start in the slot. However, the Seahawks defense gets a lucky break as the 49ers will be playing without their star tight end George Kittle due to a groin injury.
Here are the inactives lists for both teams this week.
Seattle Week 2 inactives
CB Justin Coleman
FS Joey Blount
CB Artie Burns
OT Jake Curhan
WR Dareke Young
DT Myles Adams
San Francisco Week 2 inactives
TE George Kittle
QB Brock Purdy
OL Daniel Brunskill
OL Nick Zakelj
DL Kemoko Turay
Check back throughout the game for highlights and afterwards for analysis.
Related
Seahawks vs. 49ers Gameday Info: How to watch or stream Week 2 matchup
List
Seahawks vs. 49ers: 6 interesting matchups to watch in Week 2