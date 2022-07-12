Seahawks, 49ers fans share different reactions to Jimmy Garoppolo report

With Baker Mayfield officially off the table, the last chance the Seahawks have at a quarterback upgrade this offseason is now Jimmy Garoppolo, who remains in limbo thanks to a shoulder injury and a contract with a base salary over $24 million this year.

Yesterday, Jeremy Fowler at ESPN reported that Seattle has “done its homework” on the 49ers’ starter. While that’s a long way from any actual trade conversations happening, the report began a firestorm of conversation about a potential deal for two of the NFL’s most bitter division rivals. It’s very interesting to see the different reactions that Niners fans had to the news compared with Seahawks fans’ thoughts. Here are a few examples.

am i the only seahawks fan that wouldn’t mind jimmy g at qb? quite frankly i don’t know why y’all hated baker. we have drew lock and geno smith 😐 #Seahawks — Seahawks Fan page (@seahawksfan222) July 12, 2022

Whats the purpose of a Front Office?!

I’d be disturbed if the #Seahawks HADN’T “held internal discussions” about any of the potentially available NFL quarterbacks. That includes the Jimmy Garoppolo chatter. — Matty F. Brown (@mattyfbrown) July 11, 2022

If Richard Sherman’s able to switch team from Seattle to San Francisco, I see no reason why Jimmy Garoppolo shouldn’t go to the Seahawks. 49ers should be focused on getting the best return + not taking on a portion of Garoppolo’s salary in 2022. — Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) July 12, 2022

Amid reports that the #Seahawks have talked Jimmy Garoppolo & have done its ‘filmwork’ as per reported by @espn , I can’t imagine the #Niners giving Seattle an assist here – unless it’s willing to give up premium draft capitol, which also seems unlikely. Nothing much here folks — Steezy A. Smith 🎙📺 (@steezyasmith) July 11, 2022

On my way to pick up Jimmy Garoppolo to take him to the airport so he won’t miss his flight to Seattle pic.twitter.com/WPekV5EPNd — Alex 👨‍🍳 (@SadNinersFan_) July 11, 2022

I don’t know if the Seahawks have ever really wanted Garoppolo. But given the current circumstances, it would be malpractice to not at least imply to the 49ers that you’ll take him if he’s free and see what they decide to do with that information. — Seaside Joe: Daily Seahawks Newsletter (@seasidejoenews) July 12, 2022

D.K Metcalf after Jimmy Garoppolo over throws him for the 3rd time in a game pic.twitter.com/2exQuRlb6d — Steph Sanchez (@stragosaurus) July 11, 2022

The Seahawks have discussed the possibility of trading for 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo.. Would you want to see that happen? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/wI3Jj8fx2h — Sami Jarjour (@SamiOnTap) July 12, 2022

If the Seahawks trade for Jimmy Garoppolo, that would be the perfect ending to this entire saga.#49wz — Rohan Chakravarthi (@RohanChakrav) July 11, 2022

I’m not totally opposed to it. But let’s see what Drew Lock has on a much cheaper contract. And then reevaluate after one season #seahawks https://t.co/Jys3zDV2eA — George Jarjour (@GeorgeOnTap) July 12, 2022

If the 49ers trade Jimmy Garoppolo to the Seattle Seahawks, that would be Kyle Shanahan putting the world on notice that he’s ready to say, “I told you so.” — David Liechty (@BackcountryFam) July 11, 2022

And I’ve had external talks about trading for Gardner Minshew but here we are 🤷‍♀️😂 #GoHawks #Seahawks Let’s just stick with Lock and Geno and see what happens this season. https://t.co/KNRSSzGJv6 — Mikaela Mattes 🎙 (@mikaelamattes) July 12, 2022

Related