Seahawks: 4 takeaways from their Week 14 win over the Texans

The Seattle Seahawks finally have a win streak going for the first time this season. Today’s easy 33-13 road victory over the lowly Houston Texans was their second straight. While it didn’t start out well, Seattle rallied and eventually dominated in the second half.

Here are four takeaways from Sunday’s win.

Russell Wilson is officially back

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Any lingering doubts about Russell Wilson’s injured finger should be dispelled by this performance, Wilson’s second quality start in as many weeks. While he wasn’t perfect, Wilson’s deep ball was accurate and he even put his legs to use occasionally to escape pressure and move the chains. Wilson’s line at the end of the day was 17/28 for 260 yards, two scores and a 115.2 passer rating.

The Tyler Lockett connection is strong

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

While Wilson’s connection with D.K. Metcalf has fallen off a cliff lately, his rapport with Tyler Lockett has seemingly never been better. Lockett caught five passes from Wilson today, totaling 142 yards and a touchdown plus a two-point conversion. That puts him over 1,000 receiving yards on the season – his third straight year doing so.

Rashaad Penny was in rare form

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Since he was drafted, Rashaad Penny hasn’t had many games where he lived up to his first-round pick potential. This was one of them. Penny started strong with a nine-yard rush to open the first drive and kept going strong the rest of the afternoon. In the end, he totaled a career-high 137 rushing yards on 16 carries (8.6 yards per attempt) and scored two touchdowns.

Al Woods was dominant

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks defense didn’t have a ton of success against the Texans, but the exception to the rule was defensive tackle Al Woods, who’s arguably been the team’s best lineman this season. Woods made his presence felt throughout both defending the run and making Davis Mills feel at least a little pressure. Woods finished with five tackles, which doesn’t do justice to his impact on the game.

