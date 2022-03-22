Seahawks: 4 takeaways from Pete Carroll’s Tuesday radio call with ESPN

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll called into ESPN for his regular radio bit today.

Here are a few takeaways from that conversation from those beat reporters that tuned in.

Carroll claims he tried to convince Russell Wilson to stay

Naturally, the major topic to come up was the recent Russell Wilson trade, which sent Seattle’s starter to Denver in exchange for QB Drew Lock, TE Noah Fant, DL Shelby Harris and a handful of draft picks, including two first-rounders.

After everything he said publicly about Wilson and Bobby Wagner over the last several weeks, it’s difficult to take anything Carroll says at face value. However, for what it’s worth Carroll is claiming that he tried to convince Wilson to stay.

Pete Carroll says on @SEASports710 that upon hearing from Russ that he wanted out, the coach tried to convince the QB to stay around. Says there were compelling reasons to stay. Pete says he fought for those reasons — until his efforts were futile. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) March 22, 2022

While we’re not crazy about the details of the trade, to be fair Carroll was in a rough position. Wilson is one of the game’s top quarterbacks right now but he’s also 33 years old and his next contract would likely have been out of a reasonable price-range thanks to the recent megadeal that Aaron Rodgers signed with the Packers.

'A lot of conversations'

It’s also clear in retrospect that Russell Wilson had wanted out from under Pete Carroll for some time, so dealing him was inevitable.

Carroll also says that he and Wilson had a lot of conversations about his future over the last couple of years since the trade rumblings started. Carroll still maintains that he had no intention of trading him, though.

Asked about Wilson wanting a trade, Carroll said the two had "a lot of conversations" about his future dating back two years when word started to get around that "maybe something was brewing." But he reiterated he had no intention of trading Wilson/didn't think it would happen. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) March 22, 2022

No time is perfect to trade a franchise legend like Wilson, but even if they got a good haul of draft picks, this deal might be what finally brings Carroll down.

Story continues

If the Seahawks are unable to get back to the playoffs over the next couple of seasons while Wilson thrives in Denver, there’s a real possibility this trade – along with the Jamal Adams blunder – will end the Carroll era.

Eyes on the 2023 NFL draft class

While they’ve snagged some outstanding individual talents along the way, the Seahawks haven’t had a true standout draft class since they got Wilson, Wagner and Bruce Irvin all the way back in 2012. If Carroll and general manager John Schneider are going to survive this gamble with Wilson they’re going to need to do better with their next couple of draft classes.

At least they’ll have the resources to get the job done. For the first time in 12 years, Seattle has a top-10 selection in this draft. They also have an extra first-rounder coming to them in 2023 from the deal with Denver.

It seems that’s where the organization is hoping to really cash in. Carroll admits next year’s draft will be big.

Carroll noting how big Seattle's draft is next year with two ones and two twos. Seahawks definitely still appear to be looking longterm with Wilson move. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) March 22, 2022

In addition to the Seahawks having a lot of extra draft capital, the 2023 quarterback class is supposed to be much stronger than this one…

Carroll admires Drew Lock's competitive nature

Carroll may still prefer to start an experienced QB in 2022, but his outside options are drying up fast. For one thing, the only interesting free agent quarterbacks left on the market are Cam Newton and Colin Kaepernick. For another, fitting a contract like Baker Mayfield’s under the cap will be problematic at this point.

With their own free agent QB Geno Smith still as-yet unsigned, right now Drew Lock should probably be the favorite to start Week 1. On that subject, Carroll says the team likes his competitive nature.

On @SEASports710 Pete Carroll says of Drew Lock: "He's really competitive. We like his competitive nature…making plays. "The package is: He's a really good prospect. Imagine if he was in the draft this year." Says "I'm looking at what he did well" in Denver & featuring that. — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) March 22, 2022

Lock had a great run to end the 2019 season with the Broncos but the results since then have been underwhelming. To his credit, Lock told reporters yesterday that he has to perform better.

