Seahawks: 4 studs and 2 duds from a thrilling 30-23 victory over San Francisco

The Seattle Seahawks have finally gotten back to doing what they do best: giving the Pacific Northwest cardiac arrest during a wild and wacky win. To make matters better, it was over their hated division rival, the San Francisco 49ers. Seattle snapped their three-game losing skid (and San Francisco’s three-game win streak) with a 30-23 victory.

Originally slated to be the Sunday Night Football game, perhaps the NFL is regretting their decision. When the Seahawks play a nationally televised game, bizarre events seem to happen and this was no exception. Sunday afternoon featured multiple turnovers, incredible momentum shifting plays, a goal line stand, and even a fake punt touchdown. It may be too late to salvage the season, but they have a consolation prize knowing they dealt the 49ers two major blows in their quest for the postseason.

Seattle has now won four straight games versus San Francisco and as such, there will be four studs to celebrate today.

No. 1 Stud - Russell Wilson

There is the Russell Wilson the 12th Man knows and loves. Welcome back.

After three weeks of downright miserable play, Wilson finally righted his own ship and guided his team to a much-needed victory. He finished the night completing 30-of-37 passes for 231 yards, two touchdowns and one interception… which was not his fault.

The offense struggled early and things looked bleak when Wilson took a delay of game penalty following a time out. Immediately after, Wilson threaded the needle to find DK Metcalf in double coverage for a 33-yard pass to set up a touchdown run two plays later.

Wilson was desperate for a bounce back game, and he delivered in typical fashion.

No. 1 Dud - Gerald Everett

Over the last few weeks tight end Gerald Everett had actually developed into one of the more reliable receiving options for Wilson. This all came to a crashing halt on Sunday with one of the more disastrous individual performances all season.

Everett almost gave the game away to the 49ers. Everett was targeted six times and caught four passes for seven yards. He physically touched the ball five times, and of those five, three directly resulted in a turnover.

Story continues

His first reception was fumbled away on Seattle’s second drive. To start the third quarter, the Seahawks recovered a muffed kick return. It resulted in zero points as Everett dropped a sure-fire touchdown and batted the ball into the waiting arms of 49ers corner K’Waun Williams.

Everett’s final flub of the night came on third down at San Francisco’s two-yard line. Seattle was leading 30-23, even if they didn’t score a touchdown they were almost assured three points to go up by 10. Instead Everett fumbled the ball, giving the 49ers one final chance.

No. 2 Stud - Travis Homer

Travis Homer has struggled to find a consistent role. The third-year back has bounced around being on special teams or in the mix for Seattle’s crowded running back stable. However on Sunday, Homer gave Seahawks fans plenty of reason to remember his name.

On Seattle’s first drive of the game, the offense stalled. Instead of punting the ball away, the Seahawks ran one of the best executed fake punts in recent memory. The ball was directly snapped to Homer, who promptly took it 73-yards for an opening touchdown.

Homer also recovered the fumble on San Francisco’s kick off to start the third quarter.

No. 2 Dud - Anyone defending George Kittle

George Kittle, when healthy, is perhaps the best tight end in the NFL. He reminded everyone of this fact on Sunday.

Kittle routinely makes life difficult for the Seahawks when he is on the field, and did everything in his power to give the 49ers a chance to extend their winning streak. Kittle finished with nine receptions for 181 yards.

His biggest play of the game was a 48-yard reception where he swiftly cut through the entire Seahawks secondary to give San Francisco a 23-14 lead in the second quarter.

No. 3 Stud - Carlos Dunlap

Carlos Dunlap was a revelation for the Seahawks pass rush last season. Before they traded for the legendary Cincinnati Bengal, Seattle was incapable of making life difficult for opposing quarterbacks. After trading for Dunlap mid-season, Seattle’s defensive front became lethal.

This year, Dunlap has not quite recaptured the magic from 2020. But against the 49ers, Seattle got a taste of what they were hoping for.

Following the interception gifted to San Francisco via Everett, the Niners were backed against their own goal line. Three plays later, Dunlap blasted through and brought down quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for a safety. This gave the Seahawks a needed two-points to tie the game at 23-23.

Dunlap got the final say of the game when on San Francisco’s final drive of the game, he tipped Garoppolo’s pass which landed incomplete, securing the win for Seattle.

No. 4 Stud - Adrian Peterson

I am a simple man. As such, I have simple rules for the Studs list. One rule is if you make NFL history during the game, you earn a spot. This is the case for future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson.

Peterson, who was signed mere days before the game, did give a little bit of life to an otherwise dormant Seattle rushing attack. Although he only finished with 16 yards on 11 carries, Peterson did find the end zone. This touchdown was the 126th of his career, which ties him with the legendary Jim Brown for 10th most total touchdowns in NFL history.

The Seahawks have an unusual knack for being the last stop on several Hall of Fame player’s careers. Jerry Rice, Franco Harris, Terrell Owens, Brandon Marshall and now perhaps Adrian Peterson.

[listicle id=78872]

1

1