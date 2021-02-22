Seahawks get 4 spots on NFL’s list of top 100 catches of 2020

The NFL recently released their list of the 100 greatest catches of the 2020 season, and the Seattle Seahawks had four plays that notched spots on it.

Wide receiver Tyler Lockett had three of the four, while fellow WR David Moore got the other.

Lockett’s touchdown reception against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11 clocked in at No. 90, and two of his 15 receptions in Week 7 against the same team got in the upper half; his one-handed catch over Patrick Peterson came in at No. 49, and his toe-dragging touchdown to make the score 34-24 got No. 43.

However, the biggest of all was Moore’s 38-yard touchdown catch in Week 2 against the New England Patriots to give the Seahawks a 21-17 lead, a reception that had a particularly notable stat attached to it.

Russell Wilson & David Moore's 38-yard TD had just a 6.3% Completion Probability, the 2nd-most improbable completion since 2018. Moore had 0.8 yards of separation from Jason McCourty and was 0.4 yards away from the sideline when the pass arrived.#NEvsSEA | #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/q3scdUDOhi — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 21, 2020

You can watch the video of the entire list here.

