Seahawks: 4 positions where they got weaker this offseason

The Seahawks are probably going to get worse before they get better. That’s just the unfortunate facts heading into the 2022 season. While there is a legitimate youth movement building for this roster, it will likely take at least another year for the transformation to be complete and they’re ready to compete in the NFC again.

Here are four positions where this team is weaker than they were last season.

Quarterback

(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

We have spent the last several months making it clear that we didn’t like the Russell Wilson trade, even if it made sense to move on from him after Aaron Rodgers set the table too extravagantly for Wilson’s next contract. There’s not much more to say except reiterate the obvious: no other NFL team took a bigger step backwards at quarterback this offseason. Geno Smith is a solid backup quarterback but not a real starter. So, unless Drew Lock takes a sudden Josh Allen-like explosive step forward this team is going to struggle offensively in a way they haven’t since the 2011 season.

Left tackle

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Duane Brown will turn 37 years old just before this next season begins, so it also made sense for the Seahawks to move on from him. That doesn’t mean they won’t get notably worse on the blindside, though. Charles Cross has a similar physical profile, but it’s exceedingly rare for rookie tackles to come into the NFL and find success right away. Odds are it will take at least a few months for Cross to get up to speed – to say nothing of matching the high level of consistency Seattle got from Brown over the last several years.

Inside linebacker

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Former middle linebacker Bobby Wagner was another long-time veteran who may have outlived his usefulness in 2021. We wouldn’t be surprised if he makes a few more Pro Bowls playing for the Rams but it is clear his best games are now behind him. That said, there’s not enough evidence to assume Cody Barton will perform at a higher level over the course of a full season. The Seahawks also didn’t draft any inside linebackers, so there’s not a whole lot of depth behind Barton and Jordyn Brooks.

Story continues

Right outside cornerback

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

The Seahawks invested a lot of resources at cornerback this offseason. However, most of them are more useful in the slot or on the left side. So, allowing D.J. Reed to leave may be the one move they regret most this offseason. Reed was arguably their best defender last season and it will be difficult for whoever takes his place to live up to that high standard. Coby Bryant is the team’s best hope here, but cornerback is the most demanding position to play in the modern game and it may also have the steepest learning curve for rookies. The safe money is on Seattle taking a step backwards here at least for one year.

[listicle id=90315]

1

1

1

1