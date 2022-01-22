Seahawks have 4 players on PFF’s list of the top 100 NFL free agents in 2022

There are a lot of interesting players who are about to become free agents that could help the Seahawks regain their old form. First, the team will have to take care of some of its own. Seattle has several important players that are about to hit the market that are worth re-signing.

Four of them are on the Pro Football Focus list of the top 100 free agents in 2022.

No. 76: CB D.J. Reed

(AP Photo/Justin Rex )

D.J. Reed struggled the first couple games of the season at left corner, but he instantly thrived when he was switched to his natural spot on the right side. In the end, Reed posted two interceptions, 10 passes defensed and only allowed a 67.8 passer rating in coverage. Reed also earned the highest PFF grade for any Seahawks defender with a significant snap count. They project his next contract at three years and $27 million, which would be a bargain.

No.63: TE Gerald Everett

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

There are several better pass-catching tight ends who are about to become free agents that are worth considering. However, keeping Everett around is also a good idea. Everett had a few forgettable games but overall he was consistent as a blocker and has a solid connection with Russell Wilson. he totaled 478 yards and four touchdowns in 2021. PFF says he could average $7.5 million per year on his next contract, another perfectly reasonable deal.

No. 52: FS Quandre Diggs

(Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Perhaps the most important player for Seattle to re-sign this offseason is Diggs, who won our defensive MVP award for the year. Diggs was the primary reason why this team’s scoring defense was so good despite giving up so many yards. He posted five interceptions and only allowed a 63.4 passer rating. PFF projects Diggs’ next deal to be three years, $24 million. That’s a small price to pay for keeping such a critical piece intact.

No. 32: LT Duane Brown

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Finally, the Seahawks have to figure out what to do with their 36-year old left tackle. By his own admission, Duane Brown’s performance this year wasn’t quite up to the standard that he’s set in his career and earned his lowest grade since 2008. However, he’s still a much better than average player at his position and Seattle has no better alternative on the roster as of yet. PFF’s projection says he can get $20 million over two years. That’s steep for someone his age, but another one-year deal should be adequate.

